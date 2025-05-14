Nigeria: Trending - Prayers Pour in for Awoniyi After Emergency Surgery

14 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The Super Eagles striker is currently in an induced coma following emergency surgery for a ruptured intestine

The football community has rallied around Taiwo Awoniyi after it was confirmed that the Nottingham Forest and Super Eagles striker is currently in an induced coma following emergency surgery for a ruptured intestine.

The 27-year-old was injured during the final minutes of Forest's 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Sunday.

Awoniyi, who had just been brought on as a substitute, collided forcefully with the goalpost while attempting to reach a cross from Anthony Elanga.

Despite immediate treatment, Awoniyi tried to continue playing.

However, the severity of his condition led to further medical evaluation on Monday, after which he was admitted to the hospital and underwent abdominal surgery later that night.

On Tuesday, Nottingham Forest said Awoniyi was "recovering well," though doctors had placed him in an induced coma to help limit his movement and regulate his heart rate.

It is understood that his condition is not life-threatening.

Football world rallies behind Awoniyi

The incident has sparked widespread concern and support from across the football world.

The Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa, fans, journalists, present and former teammates have all sent messages of encouragement and solidarity.

Rasheedat Ajibade, a Nigerian international and Atlético Madrid forward, shared a heartfelt message:

"Our hearts are heavy as we hold Taiwo Awoniyi in our prayers. Just days ago, he shared his light and strength with us on the Rash 4 Christ podcast. Now, as he fights in this difficult moment, we stand with him and his family in faith and hope.

God is with you, Taiwo. You're not alone Please say a prayer for Taiwo Awoniyi and his family." She wrote on her X Page.

Awoniyi's former club, Union Berlin, also sent their best wishes via social media:

"Sending our love, and very best wishes for a quick recovery to Taiwo Awoniyi @NFFC Eisern!"

Messages of support have continued to pour in, highlighting Awoniyi's positive impact on and off the pitch.

Change the rules

Awoniyi's injury has also reignited debate around VAR protocols. In the lead-up to the collision, Anthony Elanga had received the ball in an offside position, but play was allowed to continue due to standard officiating procedures that instruct assistants to delay raising the flag until a goal-scoring opportunity concludes.

Critics argue that this delay, designed to ensure accurate VAR review, can expose players to unnecessary risks--something highlighted by Awoniyi's injury.

Club defends owner's reaction amid speculation

Following the game, Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis entered the pitch, prompting media reports of a possible confrontation with head coach Nuno Espírito Santo. However, the club strongly denied these claims, calling them "fake news."

In a statement, the club defended Marinakis's actions:

"In the final 10 minutes of the game, when he saw our player clearly in discomfort, struggling through visible pain, it became increasingly difficult for him to stay on the sidelines. His deep frustration at seeing our player lying on the ground in severe pain - something no one with genuine care could ignore - triggered him to go onto the pitch."

"The truth of the matter is there was no confrontation, with Nuno or with others, either on the pitch or inside the stadium. There was only shared frustration between all of us that the medical team should never have allowed the player to continue."

Nothingham Forest have promised more updates on Awoniyi once they are available.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.