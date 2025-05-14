Africa: No, Eating a Salted Apple Doesn't Give 'Instant Headache Relief' - and Too Much Salt Can Be Harmful

IN SHORT: A video shared on Facebook claims that cutting an apple in half, sprinkling it with salt, and eating it provides instant headache relief. But there is no scientific evidence to support this, and eating too much salt may be harmful to your health.

A video circulating on Facebook instructs viewers to cut an apple in half, sprinkle salt on it, eat it, and claims it will provide instant relief from a headache. Similar videos with the same claim have also been circulating on TikTok.

But there's no clinical or scientific backing for this claim. While apples are hydrating and contain nutrients that may benefit your body, eating them with salt is not a proven or recommended treatment for headaches.

Headaches have many causes - and no one-size-fits-all cure

There are several different types of headaches, including tension headaches, migraines, cluster headaches and sinus headaches. Each has different underlying causes and recommended treatments. According to Mayo Clinic, headaches can be triggered by stress, dehydration, lack of sleep, poor posture or even certain foods.

What treatment is effective for a headache depends on the type and severity of the problem. There is no mention in headache treatment guidelines of apples or salt being used to provide immediate relief.

For occasional mild headaches, lifestyle changes to improve sleep, exercise and diet can help, according to the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Over the counter medications containing aspirin or paracetamol can also be used.

For migraines, another common type of recurring headache that is sometimes severe and debilitating, doctors may recommend one of many different medications aimed at relieving the symptoms. Some medications include anti-inflammatory drugs for milder pain, or triptans in more severe cases.

While these common headaches are often not cause for alarm, some headaches can signal a medical emergency. If you experience a sudden severe headache, or one accompanied by fever, stiff neck, confusion, double vision, weakness, numbness or difficulty speaking, or a headache after a head injury, you should seek immediate medical care.

Why the salt and apple remedy doesn't work

The idea that salt and apples together cure headaches likely comes from home remedies based on anecdotal reports, not scientific research. Apples contain water and some natural sugars. Staying hydrated and maintaining blood sugar levels can sometimes help reduce mild headaches, as experts have pointed out. But if the cause of the headache is dehydration, drinking fluids would be a more directly effective remedy.

Sprinkling salt on fruit is not backed by any scientific studies as a headache remedy. One exception may be that eating salt might help relieve a headache if it's caused by low sodium levels in the body, a condition known as hyponatremia, which can sometimes lead to headaches and other symptoms.

But excessive salt intake has more often been linked to worsening headache symptoms.

Risks of eating too much salt

According to the World Health Organization, consuming too much salt can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of heart and kidney diseases. The WHO recommends adults eat less than 5 grams of salt per day (about one teaspoon) and has said that "almost all populations are consuming too much sodium".

Sprinkling extra salt on fruit, especially if you already have a salty diet, could increase health risks without providing any proven benefits.

Why do these kinds of claims spread?

Videos offering "natural" or "instant" remedies might go viral because they seem simple and harmless. But these claims can be misleading, and offer false hope or lead to delays in proper medical treatment.

Still unsure whether a natural remedy you saw online really works? Send us the claim and we may verify it for you.