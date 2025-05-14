Africa: President Ramaphosa Champions African-Led Growth At Africa CEO Forum

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to the success of the G20 Presidency and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), while calling for deeper public-private collaboration across Africa to drive development and integration.

Speaking during the Presidential Panel at the 2025 Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, President Ramaphosa addressed questions on South Africa's role as the current chair of the G20, and whether US President Donald Trump had been convinced to attend the November 2025 G20 Summit, which South Africa will host.

"Well, there's still a long time from now to November, and a number of discussions will be ensuing. The G20 process consists of 130 meetings the whole year, and we participate with a number of countries and the US also participates. Leading to that summit where we will, as South Africa, hand over to the United States, one would hope that it will all happen seamlessly and in an ordinary and well managed manner, so we will see how this whole process will end up," the President said on Monday.

South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency in December 2024, the first time the leadership of the forum has rested on African shoulders.

"We are excited as South Africa and very privileged to be heading the G20 for the very first time on the African continent," President Ramaphosa said.

He welcomed the African Union's inclusion as a permanent member of the G20 and said the continent's voice would be amplified in shaping global economic and social priorities.

"We are particularly pleased that our own continent as a whole, through the AU, is now a member and will be participating fully as we get the world to discuss our priorities and our theme, which is 'Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability'.

"As we do all that, we expect that our key priorities will become top of mind in the discussions that are currently taking place leading up to the Leaders' Summit, particularly in the conflict that's been happening on our continent," the President said.

The President also weighed in on regional peace and stability efforts, particularly in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Commending African-led initiatives such as the Nairobi, Rwanda and AU peace processes, he said these efforts were "essential in building a foundation of peacemaking and also confidence-building".

"In the end, we must also remember the principle that we have adopted as Africa -- 'African solutions for African problems'.

"Whatever discussions are happening in the end have to be endorsed, signed off and owned and appropriated by us as Africans, because this is our continent. We are in charge of the future of this continent, and we must build peace ourselves, because we live on this continent.

"Therefore, we have a deep responsibility to ensure that peace does indeed prevail... [and]... it is inherently African. We must thank and applaud those who are assisting, because they are our partners, but we are the owners of the whole process ourselves, as Africans," he said.

Making the most of the AfCFTA

On the economic development front, President Ramaphosa placed significant emphasis on the AfCFTA as a transformative driver of intra-African trade and economic integration.

Responding to concerns that the AfCFTA is yet to meaningfully impact businesses on the ground, the President acknowledged the perception and responded with openness. He called on the private sector to fully embrace the AfCFTA, describing it as "an engine of growth" that provides access to a market of 1.4 billion people and a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion.

"We would like the private sector to follow in tandem with the public sector, and to embrace the AfCFTA and also be active participants," he said.

He urged investors to support infrastructure development to make trade meaningful, including roads, rail, ports and airlines.

As part of this effort, President Ramaphosa said the public sector is working to "de-risk a number of these projects... and allow the private sector to participate".

"Now what the public sector will do is to de-risk, particularly when it comes to infrastructure projects, and to de-risk a number of these projects through the sovereign financial systems that we have in each country and allow the private sector to participate.

"...We need to work together, and I'd like to see that... scepticism whittling down," the President said.

G20

Looking ahead to the G20 Summit, the President said Africa would use the platform to advocate for fair management of the continent's resources.

"This is precisely what we are going to be advocating for... when it comes to things like critical minerals. We want a critical minerals accord that will enable all of us to manage our critical minerals properly, and we can only do so when the public sector and the private sector move together and work together so your money is put to good use..." the President said.

When the facilitator pointed out the challenges of closed borders, expensive flights, and visa restrictions, the President replied: "...The African Continental Free Trade Area is going to be the pathfinder.

"The issue of visas is currently being addressed. The pace might be slow, but it is happening, and it is going to happen. It's going to open the floodgate for economic activity on our continent. Watch this space. It is going to happen," the President said.

The Africa CEO Forum is the leading platform for CEOs of the largest continental and multinational companies, investors, Heads of State and Government, Ministers and representatives of financial institutions.

This year's forum takes place against a challenging global economic backdrop marked by rising protectionism, diminishing development aid, and mounting debt servicing costs for many African nations. - SAnews.gov.za