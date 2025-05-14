Liberia: 'I'm Doing My Job.'

-Chief Justice Yuoh tells judges

- While admonishing judges in Liberia to discharge their duties in accordance with Law of Liberia and order of the Supreme Court of Liberia, Chief Justice, Her Honor, Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, says she does not care about protecting a title but to do her job rightfully.

The Chief Justice reminds judges that she is not one of those people who are too busy protecting their titles, rather than doing their jobs.

She remarked, Kakaka, Margibi County, during official opening of the May-Term of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court.

The occasion on Monday, May 12, brought together judges, lawyers, court staff, the Liberia National Bar, Margibi Local Bar, local authorities, development partners and ordinary citizens.

"And I can tell your, I'm not boasting about it, but you all know me. I am not like people who are too busy protecting their titles and not doing their jobs. I am going to do my job."

She called on judges to get a copy of Judicial Order Number Nine (9) to read, understand and implement it accordingly, if they have not.

Chief Justice Yuoh notes that it is troubling that the Supreme Court of Liberia will promulgate judicial orders, but it is not being honored by circuit judges, specialized court judges, and magistrates across the country.

She continues: "The Supreme Court has observed, and it is troubling that the Supreme Court will promulgate a judicial order, circuit judges, specialized court judges and magistrates are not adhering to these orders and in this case, I am referring to Judicial Order Number (9)."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to her, the highest court in the country requires circuit judges to visit magisterial courts in their circuits and make report at the end of their assignment but they are not adhering to this mandate.

The Chief Justice adds that she has observed with dismay and disappointment some circuit and specialized court judges abandoning their duties in the midst of a term. She explains that the Supreme Court was able to gather evidence on some of the specialized court judges, and took decisive actions by suspending them without pay.

Those suspended according to Chief Justice Yuoh, normally have their names removed from the payroll system with notifications sent to the Civil Service Agency and the Ministry of Finance to keep the record straight.

She maintains that circuit judges who are in the habit of just travelling abroad without any knowledge of the Supreme Court would be penalized.