Liberia: Shifting Loyalty and Constitutional Violations

-Koffa gives reasons for relinquishing Speakership

Speaker Koffa says he resigns from the Speakership because of shifting loyalty and gross violations of the Constitution of Liberia.

By Stephen G. Fellajuah

Monrovia, Liberia, May 13, 2025 - Following a prolonged battle before the Supreme Court of Liberia that upheld his speakership, embattled Speaker J. Fonati Koffa eventually resigns here, blaming his decision on shifting political loyalties and constitutional violations.

Announcing his resignation in a press conference on Monday, May 12, in Monrovia, Speaker Koffa noted that the political rules continue to change, making governance unpredictable. "We have to play the game by one set of rules, but the rules keep changing," he says.

He references the Supreme Court's decision of December 6, 2024, which affirmed him as Speaker, adding that they awaited a clarification via a Bill of Information. "Even the smallest child can understand what the Supreme Court said, that J. Fonati Koffa is the Speaker of the 55th Legislature," he emphasizes.

However, Koffa notes that the situation changed when President Joseph Boakai referenced dealing with quorum, effectively shifting the basis of legislative authority. Faced with escalating tensions, including increased security presence and risk of violence at the Capitol, Koffa explains that the caucus had to decide whether to confront the situation or avoid conflict. "We chose to avoid it," he adds.

He also cites plight of about 60 unpaid legislative employees and loss of support from committed members due to the President's remarks. "It wasn't wise to continue holding the Speaker's title, while others exercised its powers," he justifies his decision to step down.

Addressing rumors that he accepted money in exchange for his resignation, Koffa firmly denies the allegation.

"If I wanted to sell out, the ideal time would have been before the court hearing," he says, and clarifies, "There is no issue of money changing hands, only the legitimate salaries and benefits of our colleagues."

Commenting on last year's fire incident at the Capitol and allegations involving some of his office staff, Koffa maintains his call for international investigators. "I cannot resolve a criminal case through political negotiation; that would imply guilt."

On the question of whether the election of a new speaker was negotiated, he replies, "I cannot negotiate the law. A vacancy was created at 12 p.m. today, and by law, a new speaker must be elected."

Meanwhile, the Grand Kru County District#2 Representatives announces his upcoming book titled "From 1-73: The Conspiracy at the Capitol."

The long road leading to his exit from the Office of Speaker started in 2024 just months after the inception of the Boakai Administration when some of his colleagues grouping themselves as Majority Bloc, announced a vote of no confidence in his leadership, accusing him of corruption, conflict of interest, among others.

The Majority Bloc, backed by the Executive, subsequently announced his removal and elected ruling Unity Party Lawmaker, Richard Nagbe Koon, as Speaker, but Koffa ran to the Supreme Court of Liberia, which described all actions by the so-called Majority Bloc as Ultra vires or beyond its authority and therefore, illegal. Editing by Jonathan Browne