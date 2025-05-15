Rwanda: In-Situ Housing Is a Sustainable Path for Kigali's Urban Development

The handover this week of close to 400 housing units to residents of the former slum of Mpazi in Gitega Sector, Nyarugenge District, marks a significant milestone in Kigali's commitment to sustainable urban development.

This initiative which is part of the Mpazi Rehousing Model project, exemplifies the effectiveness of in-situ upgrading--an approach that enhances living conditions within existing communities rather than relocating residents from informal settlements to distant areas.

Through this model, new housing units are built on the original site, aiming to maintain residents' connections to their community, livelihoods, and previous homes. Consequently, you upgrade former slums without having to relocate residents.

In-situ upgrading preserves the social fabric of communities, allowing residents to maintain their established networks, access to local services, and livelihoods.

This contrasts with past practices where expropriation and relocation often led to sprouting up of new informal settlements in other suburbs as former dwellers sought affordable housing elsewhere.

By improving existing infrastructure--such as roads, drainage systems, and public amenities--within current neighborhoods, in-situ models address the root causes of informal settlements without disrupting residents' lives.

The City of Kigali's strategy to reduce informal settlements from 60% to 20% by 2035 hinges on such inclusive approaches. Projects in areas like Agatare, Kinyinya, and Nyabisindu demonstrate the scalability of in-situ upgrading, combining community engagement with infrastructural development.

As Kigali continues to urbanize, embracing in-situ housing models ensures that development is both equitable and sustainable.

It is imperative for policymakers, urban planners, and stakeholders to prioritize these approaches, fostering communities that are resilient, cohesive, and reflective of Rwanda's vision for inclusive growth.

By investing in the neighborhoods people already call home, Kigali sets a precedent for urban development that values its citizens' connections, histories, and futures.

Most importantly, prior sensitisation around such innovative initiatives must be prioritized to secure the buy-in of resident because, while it is beneficial for them, as a new concept can be misunderstood.