Zimbabwe: Magistrate Orders Police to Refund Uz Lecturers Fined Over Salary Protests

Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova has ordered the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to refund some admission of guilt fines, which had been paid by three University of Zimbabwe (UZ) lecturers, who were arrested last month and charged with disorderly conduct.

The arrest of the trio followed protests against poor salaries and working conditions.

The three are Professor Obvious Vengeyi, Boncase Mwakorera and Desmond Ndedzu, who are also leaders of the Association of University Teachers (AUT) at UZ.

"Matova has set aside the conviction of Professor Vengeyi, Mwakorera and Ndedzu and ordered ZRP to refund the admission of guilty fines each of the accused persons had paid to the law enforcement agency on 17 April 2025.

"In his response to the letter written by Kabaya, Chibwe and Chinopfukutwa, Magistrate Matova ordered that a full trial should be conducted, where the trio will answer to charges of disorderly conduct in a public place as defined in section 41 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and asked the District Public Prosecutor to ensure that the UZ lecturers are prosecuted in the ordinary course," said Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights in a statement.

Upon arrest, ZRP officers accused Professor Vengeyi, Mwakorera and Ndedzu of breaching the country's laws when they allegedly picketed together with other UZ lecturers on 16 April 2025, demanding improved working conditions and salary increments.

Professor Vengeyi, Mwakorera and Ndedzu, who were represented by Kelvin Kabaya, Emmanuel Lawrence Chibwe and Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, resorted to paying admission of guilt fines amounting to US$15 each, to secure their release and to avert the rigours of pre-trial detention over lawful conduct during the Easter holidays.

On 22 April 2025, the trio's lawyers challenged the confirmation of the admission of guilt fines paid, writing a letter to the Provincial Magistrate at Harare Magistrates Court as provided for in terms of section 356 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act, on the grounds that the trade unionists' actions, were protected by the Labour Act and that they only paid the fines to secure their liberty.

In their letter, the human rights lawyers argued that they were protecting the trio's right to collective job action as provided for in section 65 of the Constitution.

Kabaya, Chibwe and Chinopfukutwa argued that they would be available to defend the trade unionists should any criminal charges be preferred against them.