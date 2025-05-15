Ethiopia's Election Board Revokes TPLF's Legal Status

Addis Abeba — The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has officially revoked the legal status of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), citing the party's failure to implement "corrective measures" ordered by the Board. The decision, effective 05 May 2025, follows the expiration of a three-month deadline issued to the TPLF in February 2025.

According to NEBE, the TPLF "did not fulfill" the requirements under Proclamation No. 1332/2016, which allows political parties registered under "special circumstances "including those with a history of armed struggle", to be placed under a provisional recognition. Under this framework, the TPLF was registered in August 2024, with conditions including the need to hold a general assembly within six months and notify the Board 21 days in advance to allow monitoring, according to the Board.

The TPLF, which marked its 50th anniversary earlier this year, was issued with warning by the Board in February that failure to conduct the assembly would result in revocation. In its statement today, NEBE says the party "failed to comply".

The TPLF, however, maintains that it never recognized the "special registration" offered by NEBE, insisting that the November 2022 Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) grants it de facto reinstatement. The party argues that the Pretoria Agreement, signed between the federal government and the TPLF to end the two-year war in northern Ethiopia, requires the restoration of its pre-war legal status. In its decision today, the NEBE said the TPLF's argument "is not acceptable."

Last week, the TPLF accused NEBE and the federal government of undermining the peace accord and jeopardizing the fragile political process. "Denying our legal recognition undermines the very foundation of the peace accord," the party declared. "The Electoral Board continues its political stance that undermines trust under the guise of legal cover."

The TPLF further revealed that it postponed its 14th regular congress in July 2024 based on verbal assurances from federal authorities that its legal status would be restored. After what it called a "breach of promise", the party proceeded with its congress in August 2024 , a move that reportedly split the party internally. Previously, both Tigray's Interim Regional Administration (IRA), and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rejected a decision by NEBE declining to reinstate the party's registration as a political party.

NEBE, for its part, maintained that under the "existing law", there is no mechanism to reinstate previously outlawed parties. Instead, such entities must re-register, a process the TPLF has refused to undergo, arguing it is uniquely covered by the Pretoria Agreement. The party said, "This may work for other groups like Fano who are not established as a party before, but it can't be applicable to us."

The TPLF claims that even the African Union mediation panel that brokered the Pretoria Agreement recommended its legal reinstatement. However, the panel has not reconvened to enforce that recommendation.

"The electoral board can only administer us when it grants us the recognition we have requested and is our right," the TPLF stated, calling on the African Union, IGAD, and the international community to fulfill their obligations under the peace accord. "The Pretoria Agreement is the apple of our eye," the party said, vowing to continue working in good faith toward its implementation.

In its decision to revoke TPLF's legal status today, NEBE also said that, pursuant to Article 99 of Proclamation No. 1162/2019, The Ethiopian Electoral, Political Parties Registration and Election's Code of Conduct Proclamation," the appropriate legal consequences will apply to the TPLF and its leadership, including the prohibition of further political activity and asset disposition as per the law. Article 99 of Proclamation titled "Effect of Cancellation or Dissolution of Political Party."

Article 99 outlines the legal consequences that follow when a political party is dissolved, whether voluntarily, by decision of the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), or through a court ruling.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Accordingly, Art. 99/1 stipulates that once a party is officially dissolved, either by its own decision, by NEBE, or by court order, it loses all legal authority to operate or act under its name from the date the dissolution takes effect. This includes both the party as an entity and its leadership.

Art.99/2 says if the party has debts, its assets must first be used to settle those liabilities. This ensures that dissolution does not allow parties to avoid financial accountability.

And Art. 99/3 says any assets that remain after all debts are paid, or if there were no debts, the leftover property or funds must be used for civic and voter education, as directed by NEBE. This provision ensures that residual party resources are redirected to public benefit.

The decision practically reclassifies the TPLF as an "illegal political party," and brings back to life NEBE's January 2021 decision to revoke the group's legal status. That initial decision was based on the TPLF's "engagement in armed conflict".