Kenya: 2 Activists Seek to Nulliy Maka Mutua's Appointment As President Ruto's Advisor

Nairobi — Two activists have filed a petition seeking to nullify the appointment of Makau Mutua as President William Ruto's Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs.

According to Dr Bejamin Magare and Eliud Matindi, the office of the Senior Advisor of Constitutional Affairs is not established by the Constitution or by national legislation.

They now want the decision quashed and Mutua ordered to reimburse public money received so far for the said position.

They contended that in the absence of a fair competition and meritorious process, the President was not authorized under the Constitution, to appoint Makau to the post.

"The President's act of appointing the 2ND RESPONDENT as is therefore a contravention of the Constitution, hence invalid," the court papers read.