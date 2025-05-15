Kenya: 2 Activists Seek to Nulliy Maka Mutua's Appointment As President Ruto's Advisor

14 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Two activists have filed a petition seeking to nullify the appointment of Makau Mutua as President William Ruto's Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs.

According to Dr Bejamin Magare and Eliud Matindi, the office of the Senior Advisor of Constitutional Affairs is not established by the Constitution or by national legislation.

They now want the decision quashed and Mutua ordered to reimburse public money received so far for the said position.

They contended that in the absence of a fair competition and meritorious process, the President was not authorized under the Constitution, to appoint Makau to the post.

"The President's act of appointing the 2ND RESPONDENT as is therefore a contravention of the Constitution, hence invalid," the court papers read.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.