Kenya: DP Kindiki Assures Govt to Resettle Maai Mahiu Families Affected By Last Year's Floods

Nakuru — Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki has re-assured that the government was in the process of resettling tens of Maai Mahiu families that affected by floods last year.

The DP said the government had already identified land on which to resettle the families with the only hindrance being the quoted price.

He said State agencies in charge of the resettlement program were re-negotiating the land price with a view of finally procuring it and helping the families in rebuilding their lives.

Kindiki was responding to a question by residents when he toured Naivasha Sub-County, in Nakuru to officiate the launch of an empowerment project to groups and Small and Midlle-size Enterprises (SMEs) in the area.

The DP was accompanied by Nakuru Governor, Susan Kihika, National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichungwa and MPs Irene Njoki Bahati, Martha Wangari, Gilgil, Mark Nyamita, Migori and Kwenya Thuku, Kinangop.

He asked the residents to allow the government more time to resettle the families who lost their homes and property in April last year when flash floods swept through Kianugu and Kamuchiri villages among others.

Close to 50 people died in the tragedy, scores injured, property worth millions destroyed and hundreds of people displaced.

The water was a massive build-up along River Tongi River after a tunnel that where it passes was blocked by debris following heavy rains in the country.

Kindiki's assurance comes at a time when another more than 100 families were displaced by floods in Ndabibi area of Naivasha which neighbours Maai Mahiu.

The families spend Monday night in the cold after flash floods swept through their homes following heavy rains in the nearby Eburru Forest.

School going children did not attend class on Tuesday following the disturbance neither did their parents who are mostly casual labourers at flower farms go to work.

The area, just like many parts of Nakuru is prone to flash floods, huges gullies and mu slides due to its terrains and highly porous soil.