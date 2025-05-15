Somalia: Somali Police Arrest Suspects Linked to Robberies, Officer's Killing in Mogadishu

14 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali police have arrested several suspects in connection with a string of armed robberies and the killing of a senior police officer in the capital, Mogadishu, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Xamar Jajab police station, police spokesman Abdifitah Aden Hassan said security forces had detained a number of individuals accused of robbing civilians of mobile phones and other valuables across several districts in the Banadir region.

"In the past few hours, police operations have led to the arrest of suspects linked to theft and shootouts. Some were apprehended after clashing over stolen items," said Hassan.

The spokesperson also confirmed the arrest of five people in connection with the killing of Colonel Abduqadir Igal, who was shot dead in the KPP neighborhood of Hodan district. The suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue.

"This was a brutal act, and we have five individuals in custody. They will be prosecuted under the law," Hassan said.

His comments come amid growing public concern over a recent surge in violent crime and insecurity in Mogadishu. Residents have accused security forces of failing to respond adequately to night-time robberies and violence in several neighborhoods.

In response, police officials say security operations in the capital will be intensified in the coming days to address the worsening security situation and protect civilians.

