Nigeria: Cholera - Plateau Records Three Deaths, Five Confirmed Cases

14 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The state epidemiologist had been appointed as the incident manager for the cholera outbreak in the state.

The Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Nicholas Baamlong, said the state has recorded five cases of cholera, three fatalities and 20 suspected cases.

Mr Baamlong, on Wednesday in Jos, said the confirmed cases were reported in Ngyong, Hurti and Wurit communities in Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA).

According to Mr Baamlong, the state ministry of health has activated an incident management system for a comprehensive and multi-sectoral response to the outbreak.

He further said that the state epidemiologist had been appointed as the incident manager for the cholera outbreak in the state.

According to the commissioner, the duties of the incident manager entail overseeing the establishment of oral rehydration centres in the affected communities, the establishment of cholera treatment centres and units at the college hospital in Bokkos LGA.

He said the incident manager would also coordinate surveillance, case management and risk communication activities.

Mr Baamlong attributed the contributing risk factors of the outbreak to poor sanitation, limited access to clean water and the population displacement from the recent attacks in Bokkos LGA.

He called for the evacuation of the suspected cholera cases to the treatment centres.

According to him, cholera is an acute diarrheal disease caused by ingesting contaminated food or water with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

The commissioner urged residents of Bokkos LGA and surrounding areas to be vigilant and practice good hygiene, and also promptly report any suspected case of cholera to the nearest healthcare facility.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting the health and well-being of all Plateau residents and called on all partners to support this critical response effort.



