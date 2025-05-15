Nigeria: Nollywood Producers Join Global Effort to Tackle Digital Copyright Theft

Nollywood producers have officially joined forces with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) in a sweeping international campaign to combat the growing threat of digital copyright theft.

At a high-level stakeholder meeting held at the Bank of Industry Tower in Abuja, the Association of Movie Producers of Nigeria (AMP) threw its weight behind a WIPO-supported project aimed at disrupting online piracy and strengthening copyright protection across Africa's digital landscape. Nigeria is one of only four countries on the continent selected for this flagship initiative.

The project is designed to tackle online copyright infringement through legislative reform, enforcement training, and public education--critical measures as Nollywood and other creative sectors report mounting financial losses due to the unchecked circulation of pirated content.

Speaking at the launch, Director-General of the NCC, Dr. John O. Asein, described the intervention as a timely lifeline for Nigeria's creative economy.

"By addressing technical and legal gaps, and equipping stakeholders with tools to disrupt piracy, we are safeguarding the future of the creative industry," he said.

Director of the WIPO Nigeria Office, Dr. Oluwatobiloba Moody, reaffirmed the agency's commitment to innovation and economic growth through intellectual property protection.

"This initiative reflects WIPO's deepening collaboration with Africa and our resolve to uphold the rights of creators in the digital age," Moody stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

National President of AMP, Amb. Dr. Queen Blessing Ebigieson, praised the effort as a game-changer for Nollywood producers who have long endured the economic and emotional toll of content theft.

"This project will give us the tools and partnerships we need to fight back," she said. She also stressed the importance of ensuring that independent and grassroots filmmakers benefit from the program's outreach, not just major studios.

Other highlights of the event included presentations by Dr. Tobias Bednarz of WIPO on project design, a briefing on the state of piracy in Nigeria by IP expert Michael Akpan, and a session on digital enforcement strategies led by international consultant Dr. Ioannis Kikkis.

With active participation from telecom operators, enforcement agencies, legal practitioners, and industry guilds, the initiative signals a united front against one of Nollywood's most persistent challenges.

Stakeholders agreed that the time has come to match Nigeria's digital creativity with robust copyright protection--ensuring that content creators are empowered to earn the full value of their work in a secure and fair digital environment.