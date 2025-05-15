Zimbabwe: Journalist Mhlanga's Trial in False Start As State Requests to Merge Case With HSTV's

The trial in which Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) journalist Blessed Mhlanga is accused of transmitting data messages inciting violence failed to start on Wednesday after the prosecution requested to merge his case with that of his employer.

Mhlanga is facing the same charges with his employer Heart & Soul TV (HSTV) under Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, but were arrested separately.

The journalist was arrested in February this while HSTV was only charged a week ago.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Anesu Chirenje made an application for the records to be merged, adding that evidence in both cases warranted a joint trial.

The application was challenged by both Mhlanga's lawyer, Chris Mhike and HSTV lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa.

The defence said joining the two at this stage was prejudicial to their trial.

Mhike said it was illogical for the State to make this suggestion now when it initially refused to charge HSTV.

"The State initially refused to charge HSTV in our pursuit of bail.

"Now, on the date the trial was supposed to begin, it wants to merge the cases. If the State cannot proceed today, then my client should be removed from remand as previously promised," Mhike said.

Mtetwa supported Mhike's position and insisted Mhlanga's trial should move forward as scheduled.

Mtetwa said from the onset, Mhlanga indicated that he is not HSTV.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"So why are they bringing up HSTV now. Do they want to defeat his defence?

"Our position is that there is no legal provision forcing two parties to be jointly tried if they do not consent," she submitted.

"Mhlanga is ready to be tried today, while HSTV is appearing for routine remand. Forcing a 'marriage' between the two cases would prejudice our clients," she said.

He said the State had previously refused to charge HSTV when the defence requested it during Mhlanga's bail application.

She added that HSTV was pursuing a constitutional challenge and seeking direct access to the Constitutional Court, further complicating the proposed consolidation.

Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye is expected to hand down her ruling on the application on Thursday.

Mhlanga was granted US$500 bail by High Court Judge Justice Gibson Mandaza on his third freedom bid.

He had spent 72 days in jail.

The journalist landed in the dock after HSTV published a press conference by Zanu PF war veteran Blessed Geza, who is calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's resignation. Geza is currently in hiding.