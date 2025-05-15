Malawi: Kamuzu Built It, Others Broke It - Now I Am Rebuilding It for a Better Malawi, Says Chakwera At Kamuzu Day Celebrations

With passion and resolve, President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera delivered a stirring address during Kamuzu Day celebrations, declaring his mission to restore what Malawi's founding president, Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda, built--and what others later dismantled.

"Kamuzu built it. Others broke it. Now I am rebuilding it," Chakwera declared before a packed crowd at Mzuzu Stadium, evoking thunderous applause. "For 26 years after Kamuzu, those who came after him chose destruction over progress--undoing his legacy out of fear, jealousy, and political insecurity."

Chakwera's speech was both a tribute and a challenge: a tribute to Kamuzu's enduring vision and a challenge to Malawians to reclaim that dream.

He spoke passionately about the foundations Kamuzu laid--roads, railways, agriculture, banks, and industries--that had once propelled Malawi forward but were allowed to fall into disrepair.

"These weren't just structures," Chakwera said. "They were pillars of progress. But they were torn down. And in doing so, the dreams of Malawians were delayed. But I still believe. I believe Kamuzu was right. And I am rebuilding--brick by brick, policy by policy, vision by vision."

Targeting the youth in particular, Chakwera called them the chosen generation to complete Kamuzu's dream.

"If you were born after 1980, you are the generation meant to finish what Kamuzu started. Between now and 2030, I will rebuild what was broken so you can build a Malawi that works for everyone," he promised.

Citing major projects such as the rehabilitation of the M1, M3, and M5 highways, the revival of railway transport, the expansion of irrigation farming, and the resuscitation of local industries and banking systems, Chakwera said his administration is working tirelessly to revive the nation's economic spine.

He challenged Malawians not to lose hope or allow the country to backslide into the hands of those he described as "destroyers of progress."

"Don't give up. Don't hand this country back to those who broke it. If you still dream of a better Malawi, then you are exactly who this nation needs. And as long as you're dreaming, I'll keep fighting to make those dreams real."

In a speech that masterfully blended reflection with revival, Chakwera reframed Kamuzu Day not just as a moment to remember, but a turning point to rebuild.

"We are Malawians because Kamuzu built this nation. Now it is our turn to finish the house he began. That is my mission, and I won't rest until it's done."

As the sun dipped behind Mzuzu's hills, Chakwera's message echoed across the stadium--not only as a call to honor the past, but as a rallying cry for the future: a better, stronger, rebuilt Malawi for all.