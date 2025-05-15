South Africa: North West Community Urged to Recycle Electronic Waste

As part of government's efforts to curb e-waste, a community in the North West has been provided with a means to dispose of their old electronic devices.

This is part of government's response to the increasing number of electronic devices being used without a proper system for disposal, as it has led to the accumulation of waste that harms the environment and contaminates water and soil.

"In South Africa, we generate over 360 000 tons of e-waste annually, and unfortunately, only a small fraction of 10% of this is properly managed. The rest ends up in landfills, or worse, is illegally dumped, posing serious risks to our ecosystems.

"Our waste laws do not allow the disposal of e-waste to landfill. This is done with the intention of diverting this waste stream from landfill for recycling purposes," Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Bernice Swarts, said on Wednesday at a Service Delivery Imbizo and launch an e-Waste initiative.

This launch is expected to serve as a starting point for developing long-term recycling habits within the communities.

In November 2021, South Africa has implemented the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation for the Electrical and Electronic Equipment sector, which compels the producers of electronic products to take-back and ensure proper recycling thereof.

"In Rustenburg Local Municipality, like many other parts of our country, improper disposal of e-waste has become a growing concern.

"This initiative is being launched in partnership with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), Rustenburg Local Municipality, Bojanala District Municipality, Industry and the Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs).

"Through this collaboration, we aim to not only manage and dispose of e-waste responsibly but also raise awareness among communities about the importance of recycling and the dangers of improper e-waste disposal," the Deputy Minister said.

The success of this project relies heavily on the participation of the local community.

"By providing households with easy access to collection or drop off points, recycling facilities and offering guidance on how to properly separate and dispose of their old electronic devices, we aim to change the way residents think about their waste.

"The wheelie bins provided by the Department will serve as dedicated receptacles for collecting e-waste, ensuring that it is separated from general household waste and directed to specialised recycling channels. This process will prevent toxic substances from leaching into the soil and water, protecting both our environment and our health," she said.