East Africa: Ethiopia's Advancement in Leather, Agriculture Exemplary for Other Comesa Members

Addis Ababa, — - The advancements of Ethiopia in leather and agriculture sectors is exemplary for other Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) member states, COMESA Secretary General Chileshe Kapwepwe told ENA.

The secretary general said the achievements of Ethiopia in leather and agriculture is commendable and a source of encouragement for other member states within the COMESA community.

The progress of Ethiopia in this regard serves an exemplary model for other COMESA countries seeking to enhance their own leather and agriculture sectors, she added.

According to Kapwepwe, the experiences and strategies developed in Ethiopia could be invaluable learning opportunities for other nations, recognizing the role of Ethiopia as a leader in these vital sectors within the region.

With the COMESA Leather and Leather Products Institute headquarters located in Addis Ababa, she noted that member states can collaborate and formulate effective strategies based on Ethiopia's successful initiatives in leather production.

In addition to its achievements in leather, Ethiopia is making significant contributions in agriculture, the secretary general said.

Kapwepwe, who acknowledged the robust agricultural output of Ethiopia that includes a variety of exports such as coffee, oilseeds, beans, and wheat, stressed that the products not only bolster Ethiopia's economy but also position the country as a key player in the regional agricultural market.

"Ethiopia is very strong not only in the leather sector but in agriculture (too). I have great appreciation of what Ethiopia is doing and what they are producing and exporting."

According to her, this is an area other member states of COMESA could learn from each other. "Ethiopia for example, is exporting coffee at a very high level. You are exporting oilseed, bean, and wheat that other countries can learn a lot from here."

The secretary-general further emphasized the necessity for member states to engage in experience sharing and collaboration as collaborative approach is essential for fostering economic growth across the COMESA region.