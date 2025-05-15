Ethiopia's Foreign Minister Gedion Confers With His Djibouti Counterpart

Addis Ababa, — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation of Djibouti, Ambassador Abdoulkader Houssein Omar.

The two ministers exchanged views on bilateral and regional matters aimed at further consolidating the ties between the two countries.

Ethiopia's FM Gedion noted that the visit of Ambassador Abdoulkader Houssein Omar to Ethiopia, his first official trip abroad since assuming the role of Foreign Minister of Djibouti, underscores the significance both countries place on their bilateral relationship.

The Minister emphasized that Ethiopia's relationship with Djibouti is not limited to mere proximity, but rather is a deep, multifaceted, and strategic partnership encompassing a wide range of sectors.

He further emphasized the need for close collaboration to elevate the strong relations between Ethiopia and Djibouti to a higher level, particularly in areas such as economy, trade, regional integration, and matters concerning citizens.

On his part, Djibouti's Foreign Minister, Abdoulkader Houssein Omar said the ties between Ethiopia and Djibouti is built on a strong foundation of shared culture, language, religion, trade, and economy, and expressed his country's desire to further deepen this partnership.

The two ministers also agreed to work together to strengthen the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).