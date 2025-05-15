Niger: Three Journalists From Sahara FM Arrested in Agadez

press release

Journalists Hamid Mahmoud, acting editor-in-chief of Sahara FM, Mahaman Sani, news presenter, and Massaouda Jaharou were all arrested on 7 May. Ibrahim Manzo Diallo, the Head of Air Infor Media - the group that owns Sahara FM - said: "Sahara FM had aired, on Wednesday, news of a breach of intelligence contracts between Niger and Russia, and the police arrested them the same day."

The three journalists appeared in court and were released by a judge. However, they were all re-arrested on 10 May.

Media freedom in Niger has been severely suppressed, since the military took over the country in 2023. Journalists have been arrested and detained frequently for 'broadcasting content' relating to the military. There has been a systematic pattern of suppression in Niger over the past two years.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said that the systematic suppression of freedom of expression and media freedom, particularly in Niger, is a flagrant violation of fundamental human rights: "The military government in Niger must respect the fundamental rights of citizens and allow the media to report without any form of intimidation or harassment. The country's citizens have a right to know what is happening and the decisions that are being taken on their behalf. The media therefore has the responsibility to broadcast information, without any form of intimidation."

The IFJ calls on the military junta in Niger to release the journalists and to stop suppressing and repressing media freedom.

