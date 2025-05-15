Nigeria: Nollywood Actress Monalisa Stephen Is Dead

14 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Omotoyosi Idowu

Her sister confirmed her death

Nollywood actress and brand influencer Monalisa Stephen, famous for her roles in Mami Wata (2023) and Breaded Life (2021), is dead.

The plus-sized model died on Tuesday, as confirmed by her immediate sister.

The late actress's death was announced on Wednesday in an Instagram post by the Chief Executive Officer of Best of Nollywood (BON), Seun Oloketuyi.

In his post, Mr Oloketunyi wrote: "Brand influencer Monalisa Ayobami St

ephen is dead, she died yesterday in Lagos after losing the fight against Low sugar and internal bleeding. Her immediate younger sister confirmed the death of this hardworking and beautiful soul"

The model's last Instagram post was on 29 April, where she danced to Afrobeat star Davido's music, "10 Kilo." Regarding the song's lyrics, she said the post was for all the confident women she admired.

View this post on InstagramA post shared by GABACCI (@monalisa.stephen)

The body-positivity actress is known for advocating for plus-sized women on social media.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.