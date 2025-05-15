Eritrea: Significance of May in the History of Eritrea

In the annals of Eritrean history, many important events that have far-reaching consequences happened in the month of May. These dates serve as markers of significant events that shaped the course of Eritrean history. By connecting these individual events we get a complete picture of the Eritrean history that helps us understand where we came from. These important dates allow present and future generations to learn from the past, giving them insight into the causes of events. Here are some events that happened in the month of May.

2 May 1889, the occupation of Keren by the Italians: After establishing control over Massawa in 1885, The Italians gradually advanced to the inland, occupying Keren in 1889. This was part of their strategy to consolidate their rule over Eritrea, which was officially declared an Italian colony in 1890.

5 May 1941: Mahber Fiqri Hager (Association for the Love of Country) was established in Asmara. Shortly after the end of the Italian colonial rule and the beginning of the British military administration, Eritreans began to come together to establish an organization that could stand for the aspirations of the people. With the collapse of the Italian rule, Eritrea came under the control of the British military administration, and this transitional period created a political atmosphere of uncertainty about Eritrea's future. Mahber Fiqri Hager was the first national Eritrean political organization that aimed to represent the entire society and its interests. The leadership of the organization had 12 members, equally divided between Christians and Muslims to reflect the diversity of the Eritrean society. The formation of the association was significant because it marked the beginning of organized Eritrean political activism, united Eritreans across religious and ethnic lines and laid the groundwork for future movements that fought for self-determination and Eritrea's independence.

6 May 1998: Ethiopian forces crossed into Eritrean territory and attacked Eritrean forces, killing six members of the Eritrean Defense Forces. This incident marked the beginning of the Eritrean-Ethiopian War, which lasted until June 2000. The conflict escalated and intense battles were fought at multiple fronts. The war ended with the Algiers Agreement in 2000, and a final and binding ruling was made in April 2002 by the Eritrea-Ethiopia Boundary Commission established for the purpose.

9 May 1949: The infamous Bevin-Sforza Plan was proposed to determine the fate of Eritrea. The plan, named after British Foreign Secretary Ernest Bevin and Italian Foreign Minister Count Carlo Sforza, called for the partitioning of Eritrea, with most of its territory to go to Ethiopia while the Western province would be incorporated into Sudan. The proposed plan was met with strong opposition by Eritreans who demanded independence. It was widely criticized for its colonial arrogance and injustice, as it ignored the principle of self-determination and the aspirations of Eritreans. The plan did not succeed, but Eritrea's fate remained uncertain, leading to intense deliberations and debates. Under pressure by the USA, the United Nations passed a resolution in 1950 federating Eritrea with Ethiopia. This led to widespread dissatisfaction and resistance among Eritreans. When Eritrea was annexed by Ethiopia in 1962, Eritreans had no choice but to reclaim their right to self-determination through an armed struggle that lasted thirty years, culminating in Eritrea's independence in 1991.

12 May 1988: The Ethiopian army committed a heinous crime, massacring civilians in She'eb. It razed the town to the ground, killing 400 civilians, including women, children, and the elderly. Survivors reported that those who could not flee were rounded up and run over by tanks, while others attempting to escape were shot. The She'eb Massacre came after a major Ethiopian military defeat at Afabet in March 1988. The Eritrean People's Liberation Front launched a successful offensive, overwhelming the Nadew Command that had been stationed at Nakfa Front for ten years. This defeat left the Ethiopian army in disarray. In retaliation, the Ethiopian army targeted civilians, committing mass killings in She'eb and surrounding villages. This atrocity was part of Ethiopia's broader campaign of violence against Eritrean civilians in a futile attempt to subdue them. This tragic event remains one of the numerous painful memories in Eritrean history, symbolizing the brutality of the enemy and the magnitude of the sacrifices made in the struggle for independence.

12 May 2000: Ethiopia launched its third military offensive against Eritrea that was repulsed by the Eritrean Defense Forces. This offensive marked one of the most intense phases of the war that lasted for two years, from 1998 to 2000. The Ethiopian military mobilized a large force with an intent to capture Asmara. The offensive went on for several weeks at different fronts, but the Eritrean resistance was firm. The Eritrean Defense Forces inflicted heavy losses on Ethiopian forces, crushing their ability to continue fighting and forcing Ethiopia into accepting a peace settlement -- the Algiers peace agreement.

15 May 1995: Weldeab Weldemariam, a veteran nationalist leader, passed away at the age of 90 in Asmara. Weldeab Weldemariam was one of the founding fathers of the struggle for independence. Throughout his life, he was a strong advocate of Eritrean independence. He was a vocal opponent of Eritrea's annexation by Ethiopia and worked tirelessly to unite Eritreans. Seven assassination attempts were made on him. His writings and radio broadcasts in exile played a crucial role in shaping Eritreans' political consciousness. His passing was deeply mourned. He was honored with a state funeral, and his body was laid to rest at the Martyrs' Cemetery in Asmara. Weldeab Weldemariam is a very highly revered figure in Eritrean history.

21 May 1984: The EPLF Commando Operation was carried out successfully against the Ethiopian Air Force base in Asmara. The operation was later dubbed the miracle of 18 minutes" because that was how long it lasted. In just 18 minutes, the commandos destroyed 33 Ethiopian military aircraft. The operation demonstrated the military sophistication of the EPLF. The prowess exhibited in planning and executing the operation stunned the Derg regime. The operation remains one of the most remarkable commando missions in Eritrean history.

24 May 1991, Eritrea's Independence Day. After half a century of political and armed struggle, the loss of tens of thousands of civilian lives, immense material and environmental destruction and the sacrifice of 65,000 freedom fighters, the struggle for independence ended with victory. Eritreans conducted the longest liberation war in Africa to ultimately achieve military and political victory. Eritreans' quest for decolonization was answered with the liberation of Asmara on 24th May 1991.

28 May 1993: Eritrea was officially admitted to the United Nations as an independent nation.