Ethiopia: Health Workers Report Detentions, Pressure From Authorities As Partial Nationwide Strike Enters Second Day

Several health professionals and medical students in different parts of Ethiopia have reportedly been detained as a partial nationwide strike by health workers entered its second day on Wednesday, 14 May.

The partial strike, which began on Tuesday, is part of a coordinated movement demanding fair pay, improved benefits, and risk compensation.

At St. Paul's Hospital Millennium Medical College (SPHMMC), a health professional who spoke to Addis Standard on condition of anonymity reported that three medical trainees -- two interns and one fifth-year student -- had been detained. According to the source, the fifth-year student and one of the interns were arrested on Monday evening "while going out to get dinner."

The other intern was reportedly detained the following morning, Tuesday, 14 May, "on his way to work to cover his duty post" and was "taken by three police officers," the source said.

All three were taken to Lazarist Police Station, located in the Adisu Gebeya area, and, according to the same source, "they cannot communicate with anyone on the outside... this is what we know so far."

The source further reported that intern doctors have now "left the campus and went to their homes and relatives," citing a heightened presence of police officers in the compound. "All outpatient departments are closed," the professional said, noting that only "adult and pediatric emergency, ICU, NICU and PICU, OBGYN emergency, and the labor ward" remain operational.

A healthcare worker from Tikur Anbesa Specialized Hospital, also speaking anonymously, confirmed that the strike is "being conducted by all departments according to plan," with "good commitment on the part of residents."

The source reported that Dr. Nebiyou, "one of the Chief Residents of the orthopedic department," was detained by security forces. "He was detained from his home," the source said, adding, "we are not currently aware of his status. Just that he was taken by security."

The source described the response from authorities as one of "threats" rather than dialogue. "Rather than taking our movement seriously, the responsible bodies have continued to make threats," the source said, adding that efforts had been made to "undermine the movement by making calls to unemployed physicians to take over."

In the Amhara region, a health professional from Delgi Primary Hospital in Takusa District, East Gondar Zone, told Addis Standard that two staff members were arrested by security forces as the partial strike began on Monday morning, 13 May.

According to the source, Dr. Biniam Assefa, the hospital's Outpatient Department Manager, was detained around 12:00 p.m. by ten security personnel. Around 12:30 p.m., Habte Kefele, a nurse and coordinator of the outpatient department, was also taken into custody.

The professional said they later visited the detained staff, who were being held on accusations of having ties to "extremist forces." The source added that although authorities indicated they would be released following an investigation, "both remain in custody." The strike continues at the hospital, with only emergency services operating, the professional confirmed.

In the South Wollo Zone of the Amhara region, a health professional at Boru Meda General Hospital said a brief protest was held on the morning of Tuesday, 14 May, during which health workers chanted slogans and held placards calling for better pay and working conditions.

The source reported that "Dr. Awol Mohammed, a general practitioner at the hospital, was arrested while we were returning to our duties," along with "nine other colleagues." The arrest was made by "security forces who arrived at the hospital," the source said.

While "seven of those detained were released later in the afternoon," the professional confirmed that "Dr. Awol and another colleague, Dr. Yared, are still in custody." Describing the impact on services, the source said, "It's difficult to say there's meaningful service at the hospital," adding, "many of us have said we won't return to work unless they're released." For now, the source said, "only emergency and acute care are being provided."

Another health professional from Injibara Hospital, located in Injibara town, Agew Awi Zone of the Amhara region, told Addis Standard that Dr. Tsegaye Teamr, who was assigned to the Outpatient Department, was arrested by security forces on Tuesday, 14 May, while observing the strike.

"He had turned off his phone and didn't report to work as part of the strike," the source said, adding, "he was arrested while in town." According to the health worker, authorities initially stated that Dr. Tsegaye would be released on Wednesday, but "he remains in custody."

The health worker added that while it is difficult to describe the situation at Injibara Hospital as a full strike, "since Tuesday, services have been starting late," as health professionals face increasing pressure from authorities.

Addis Standard previously reported that health professionals across Ethiopia have faced intimidation and pressure from local authorities as they attempted to observe the first day of the nationwide partial strike on Tuesday, 13 May.

The strike, coordinated through a month-long campaign by health professionals, follows online mobilization under hashtags such as #HealthWorkersMatter and #PayHealthWorkersFairly, and was preceded by a number of pre-strike protests held across the country. Health workers are demanding improved salaries, benefits, and working conditions--issues they say have gone unaddressed for over five years.

Attempts by Addis Standard to contact the Federal Police, Addis Abeba Health Bureau, Addis Abeba Police Commission, and the Ministry of Health were unsuccessful.