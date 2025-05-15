Nigeria: How Bandits Fed Twin Babies Born in Captivity to Dogs - Zamfara Rep

Bandits terrorising North West residents have fed newborn twins to dogs, according to Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, the lawmaker representing Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji federal constituency of Zamfara State.

In a chat with newsmen on Wednesday, Jaji said the victim was abducted from a community in Zamfara while pregnant.

He said while she was delivered of twin babies, the bandits threw the newborns to dogs which ate them.

"That is where we are now. That is the level of inhumanity we are facing," he said.

He also shared the heartbreaking story of an epileptic boy who was killed because he fell during a seizure.

"The bandit demanded the boy be brought to him to be executed. The father, out of desperation, begged his son to surrender to save the rest of the family. The boy agreed and was shot dead."

The lawmaker said the frequency and brutality of the attacks suggest a collapse of governance in many parts of Zamfara, calling on the federal government to do more in tackling the situation.

He recalled that during the 2023 general elections, he was part of the Northwest campaign team for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and had given assurances to the people that security would be top priority.

"Now, we are failing those who believed in us. Our people can't access their farms. Their economy has collapsed. We have many internally displaced persons (IDPs) who are not even recognised by the federal or state governments."

He said he has tried to engage security stakeholders, including the Minister of Defence, but so far, little has come out of these efforts.

"Zamfara, my state, used to be the most peaceful in Nigeria. Today, we are among the most ravaged. The constitution guarantees the protection of life and property, but that promise is not being kept."

Responding to a question about arming the residents for self-defence, he said the law must guide actions.

"We are legislators, not vigilantes. We cannot encourage people to take up arms illegally. But the truth is, the people feel abandoned."