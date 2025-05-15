Egypt: China's Xinxing Signs $47m in Export Deals From Egypt Plant As Operations Begin

Chinese company, Xinxing signed on Wednesday 14/5/2025 $47 million worth of four new export contracts from its newly operational plant in Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), marking a key milestone in the country's industrial localization drive.

The agreements cover ductile iron pipe shipments to infrastructure projects in Kuwait, Iraq, Tunisia, and Jordan. They follow a separate $39 million contract signed a day earlier for a project in Saudi Arabia, bringing Xinxing's total confirmed exports from the site to $86 million.

The deals were inked during a ceremony attended by Waleid Gamal El-Din, chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), along with company executives and representatives of developer TEDA-Egypt.

Among the largest agreements is a $20 million deal for a Baghdad water station project and an $8.5 million contract for Kuwait's Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW). Other contracts include $12 million for a project in Jordan's Irbid governorate and $6.5 million for Tunisia's SONEDE water initiative.

Xinxing also signed a strategic partnership with Chinese environmental services firm Veolia to collaborate on technical and marketing studies.

"These deals reflect the SCZone's strategic goal to attract high-value industrial investment, localize manufacturing, and boost Egyptian exports," Gamal El-Din said. He emphasised the broader benefits, including job creation and reduced import dependence.

Egypt is positioning the SCZone as a key hub for regional trade and production, with the Xinxing factory seen as a flagship investment in the zone's growing industrial base.

Amwal Al Ghad