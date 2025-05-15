Nigeria: Federal Govt Bans Underage Gambling, Launches New Gaming Regulations in FCT

The federal government has announced strict zero-tolerance policy against underage gambling, rolling out a new regulatory framework for the gaming and lottery industry in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The initiative seeks to enhance transparency, protect minors, attract investors, and position Abuja as Africa's next entertainment hub.

Director-General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila stated this at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, stating that operators caught facilitating underage participation would face severe penalties.

"There is zero tolerance for underage gambling. Any operator allowing minors to gamble will be penalised. We are building an industry grounded in responsibility, regulation, and fairness," he said.

He said that the regulatory overhaul followed a Supreme Court ruling affirming the FCT Administration's authority over gaming operations in the capital, which made the FCT Lottery Regulatory Office to assume control, partnering with the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) for enforcement.

Gbajabiamila assured operators of a seamless transition, stating, "All existing licenses remain valid under FCT-LRO. No reapplication is needed--only the regulatory jurisdiction has changed.

"We have engaged Google and resolved the issue. Every state, including the FCT, has jurisdiction over gaming within its territory. The era of single-state dominance is over."

Acting Executive Secretary of FCT-IRS, Michael Ango, emphasised the economic potential of regulated gaming, stating, "Gaming is more than recreation, it is a driver of economic growth if well-managed. Our focus is on oversight, tax efficiency, and protecting minors."

He disclosed plans for mandatory participant verification via Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) or digital checks, warning, "Unregistered or underage users will be blocked. Violating operators will face severe consequences.

"The future of gaming in Abuja is not just bright, it is strategic. Through regulation and collaboration, the FCT is ready for the global stage," he said.