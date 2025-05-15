Zimbabwe: Businessman Breaches Protection Order, Fires Gun At Estranged Wife's House

A businessman who grabbed the headlines last year after he lost US$100 000 to self-styled Kenyan magicians under the pretext that they would multiply the cash to US$300 000, has appeared in court after assaulting and threatening to kill his estranged wife.

Nyasha Masoka appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with threats to commit murder, contempt of court, unlawful possession of firearms, and contravening Section 4 (4) of the firearms Act.

He was granted US$150 bail.According to court papers, the complainant, Margaret Kapadza and Masoka married in year 2018 and lived together peacefully.

In 2021, the couple's marriage became sour and the Masoka became violent towards Kapadza.

In the year 2023, it became worse and Kapadza engaged Masoka's brother who tried to mediate but upon being invited for the mediation he (Masoka) came home armed with a pistol and continued with his violent acts against the complainant being witnessed by his own brother.

Kapadza reported the matter at ZRP Avondale.After the continued threats to kill her and their young son, Kapadza approached the courts and applied for a protection order against Masoka which was granted on 6 September 2024 by Harare Magistrates' Court under case number HRE DV 2168/24.

He was ordered to refrain from verbally abusing Kapadza and threatening her with violence; stay away from her residential and business premises.

The Court heard that in breach of the Order, Masoka continued to make unceremonious visits at Kapadza's house in violation of the court order.

On 1 October 2024, Masoka, in breach of the court Order visited Kapadza armed with a 303 rifle and accused her of infidelity before he assaulted her and their son.

After the assault, he ordered everyone at the house to vacate the premise at gun point before he went away leaving them outside.

Further allegations are that on 10 May 2025 and at around 2350 hours, Masoka in breach of the same Court Order visited Kapadza's house in a drunk state and fired a gun shot in the air from his .22 Walther pistol.

Kapadza peeped through the window and saw Masoka holding a firearm.

Out of fear, she gathered everyone at the house and they sneaked out of the house and went to seek refuge at her friend's house.

She then went and reported the matter with ZRP Avondale.On 12 May 2025, detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information to the effect that Masoka was at Kapadza's house.

They reacted to the information and arrested him at her house.

He led detectives to the recovery of his .22 Walther pistol on serial numbers 102277LR with a magazine of three rounds, a .270 Salvage rifle with serial numbers F475527 and 6 live rounds hidden under a bed at his business premise at Carsswell Farm Shopping Centre, Nyabira, Zvimba.

The accused person failed to produce a valid firearm certificate for the .22 Walther pistol and a certificate authorising him to be in possession of the .270 Salvage rifle.