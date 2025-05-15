South Africa: Woodlands Demands Full Probe in Acid 'Prank' - South African News Briefs - May 15, 2025

Community Calls for Accountability in Woodlands Acid Attack Case

Residents of the Woodlands community in Mitchells Plain are demanding a thorough police investigation after a 17-year-old boy was allegedly tricked into drinking drain acid at Mitchells Butchery, reports EWN. The incident left the teenager hospitalized with severe internal injuries, including damage to his stomach and oesophagus. Police have opened a case of attempted murder, though no arrests have been made. Community member Raafiqah Ganger said the community was calling for accountability and urged angry residents not to loot the premises while the investigation is underway. The owners of the establishment have declined to comment.

Many South Africans Relying on Loans to Make Ends Meet

DebtBusters' Q1 2025 debt index reveals a troubling rise in the number of South Africans relying on personal and payday loans to cope with the soaring cost of living, reports SABC News. A third of credit-active consumers are struggling with repayments, including those significantly behind on payments, facing legal action, or listed adversely. Despite growing consumer confidence, debt-to-income ratios among top earners have reached record highs, and a staggering 91% of those seeking debt counselling hold personal loans. DebtBusters COO Benay Sager says the situation is dire, particularly for young people, and warns that these are the worst figures seen since 2017.

Chidimma Adetshina's Mother Sees Bail Terms Relaxed

Anabela Rungo, mother of former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina, has had some of her bail conditions eased following a court appearance, reports EWN. The Cape Town Magistrates Court granted her permission to leave her home under a 9 pm curfew and attend other legal proceedings unrelated to her case. Rungo had been under strict house arrest since February after being arrested for staying in South Africa despite her ID being revoked in September last year. She is expected back in court on 12 September.

