South Africa: Minister of Finance to Deliver 2025 Budget Speech in Parliament

press release

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will deliver the 2025 Budget Speech during the National Assembly plenary sitting scheduled for Wednesday, 21 May, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

At the same plenary, Minister Godongwana will also introduce the Appropriation Bill and table the 2025 Division of Revenue Bill, which Parliament will process in the following months. During the Budget Speech, the finance minister indicates the allocation of financial resources to the national government's priorities outlined by President Cyril Ramaphosa in the 2025 State of the Nation Address. Among other things, the Budget aims to balance economic growth and support for the vulnerable in our society despite limited resources.

DETAILS OF THE BUDGET SPEECH ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Date: Wednesday, 21 May 2025

Time: 14:00

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC)

Important to note:

Members of the Media, including photographers who wish to cover the Budget Speech in person, should register for accreditation on the following link: https://forms.office.com/r/WEktZgkKaL before 17:00 on Friday, 16 May 2025.

Minister Godongwana's 2025 Budget Speech will be broadcast live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408) and livestreamed on Parliament's website and social media platforms, including Parliament's YouTube Channel. Parliament will also provide live feeds to the interested broadcasters upon request.

Parliamentary sittings are open to the media and the public. Members of the public can follow parliamentary sittings live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408), through a live stream on Parliament's website, Parliament's YouTube channel, and X (Twitter) page on the links below: