Ethiopia, China Agree to Strengthening Media and Communication Ties

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia and China have agreed to deepen cooperation in the media and communication sector.

The two countries reiterated commitments to strengthening collaboration with a focus on content development, technology, capacity building, experience exchange, and training.

The agreement was reached during a high-level meeting held today between Ethiopian Minister of Government Communication Services (GCS) Legesse Tulu along his team, and a delegation led by Minister of China's National Radio and Television Administration, Cao Shumin.

Following today's meeting, State Minister of Government Communication Services, Tesfahun Gobezay stated that the collaboration builds on commitments made during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

According to Tesfahun, content development is a central pillar of the agreement, aimed at delivering truthful and historically grounded narratives of both nations to domestic and international audiences through higher-quality media content.

The agreement also reflects the evolving landscape of television, radio, and digital platforms, he said, adding that it includes provisions for technological collaboration to strengthen Ethiopia's media infrastructure and develop its human capital.

According to the state minister, China's experience in digital broadcasting and emerging social media platforms was recognized as a valuable asset.

This would be helpful to reinforce in the partnership and both countries committed to regular exchanges of knowledge and practical cooperation in areas such as training, educational initiatives, and content production, he elaborated.

Specific areas requiring capacity development were identified, with both sides agreeing to conduct targeted training programs to address these needs, he added.

The state minister also noted that the meeting concluded with the formulation of a technical roadmap outlining detailed joint activities in radio, television, and online media, setting the stage for structured implementation.