Ethiopia, China Agree to Strengthening Media and Communication Ties

14 May 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia and China have agreed to deepen cooperation in the media and communication sector.

The two countries reiterated commitments to strengthening collaboration with a focus on content development, technology, capacity building, experience exchange, and training.

The agreement was reached during a high-level meeting held today between Ethiopian Minister of Government Communication Services (GCS) Legesse Tulu along his team, and a delegation led by Minister of China's National Radio and Television Administration, Cao Shumin.

Following today's meeting, State Minister of Government Communication Services, Tesfahun Gobezay stated that the collaboration builds on commitments made during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

According to Tesfahun, content development is a central pillar of the agreement, aimed at delivering truthful and historically grounded narratives of both nations to domestic and international audiences through higher-quality media content.

The agreement also reflects the evolving landscape of television, radio, and digital platforms, he said, adding that it includes provisions for technological collaboration to strengthen Ethiopia's media infrastructure and develop its human capital.

According to the state minister, China's experience in digital broadcasting and emerging social media platforms was recognized as a valuable asset.

This would be helpful to reinforce in the partnership and both countries committed to regular exchanges of knowledge and practical cooperation in areas such as training, educational initiatives, and content production, he elaborated.

Specific areas requiring capacity development were identified, with both sides agreeing to conduct targeted training programs to address these needs, he added.

The state minister also noted that the meeting concluded with the formulation of a technical roadmap outlining detailed joint activities in radio, television, and online media, setting the stage for structured implementation.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.