Ethiopia: WB Committed to Supporting Ethiopia's Reform, Praises Govt Strong Commitment

14 May 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — The World Bank (WB) has reiterated its commitment to further collaborate with the government of Ethiopia on its reform journey, commending the strong commitment of the government to create a better business environment.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Sherin Varkey, World Bank Program Leader for Human Development for Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan and Eritrea said the Bank is really looking forward to further collaborating with the Government of Ethiopia on this reform journey for future growth and productivity.

"We do see a very strong commitment from the Government of Ethiopia to create a better business environment. There are lots of reforms being taken in addition to macroeconomic reform."

There are also certain high growth sectors in the country that will lead to not only greater growth but better-quality growth which is highly important for the economic transformation of Ethiopia, he noted.

Recall that Ethiopia, under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, had embarked on comprehensive reforms within the framework of the Homegrown Economic Reform.

Following the recent macroeconomic reform, the government's revenue is rising, exports are surging, foreign exchange reserves have more than doubled and inflation is declining.

Ethiopia's investment is also increasing across critical sectors and the liberalization of key industries such as telecommunications, logistics, energy; and more recently banking, retail, wholesale that have deepened investors' confidence.

Praising the reform initiatives being undertaken by the government, Varkey stressed further the need to sustain with more reforms to enable the private sector to invest and to do business in Ethiopia.

For the WB program leader, there are lots of potential sectors in the country which are very important for private sector jobs that ensure the economic transformation in Ethiopia.

According to him, the Bank, along with other development partners, is working to enable the private sector to really invest in the future and be part of the economic transformation in Ethiopia.

Very importantly, he underscored the need to invest in human capital; that is investing in the people in education, health and skills which are foundational for future growth and economic transformation.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.