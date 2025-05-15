Uganda: Manafwa District Procures Motorcycles for Agriculture Extension Workers

Manafwa, Uganda — The production department of Manafwa District has through the Agricultural Extension Grant, procured four motorcycles to ease the work of extension workers.

During the handover, the RDC Patience Wabule appealed to the extension workers to use the motorcycles to create impact in the communities as a lot is lacking. He, together with the district Production Offier Bonifance Obbo, called upon the farmers to embrace the modern farming technology and thanked CAO Andrew Leru for promoting NRM development ideas among the population.

At the occasion, 12 farmers were also handed items given to the district by Ministry of Agriculture animals industry and fisheries under the ongoing National Oil Seed Project ( NOSP). According to Edith Namanganda, Manafwa District information officer, they received different items for distribution. These included groundnuts, sunflower, NPK fertilizer, Spray pumps, gumboots, turpulines, overalls, herbicides and jerricans.

The District Chairperson Hosea Kigai called upon the extension workers to protect and maintain the motorcycles, and to always be on ground to help the farmers.

CAO Leru expressed the need of extension workers to reach out to framer and always be available for consultation to farmers. He appreciated the farmers for offering their land as demonstration under NOSP.