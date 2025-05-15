African Union Engages Stakeholders in Malawi On Women's Political Participation Ahead of the Impending 2025 General Elections

Over the past two days--12 to 13 May 2025--the African Union delegation led by Mme. Bineta Diop, AU Special Envoy for Women, Peace and Security, and Hon. Lady Justice (Retired) Effie Owuor, Chairperson of FEMWISE-Africa, convened a Multi-Stakeholder Conference on Women's Political Participation in Lilongwe, Malawi. Organised by the African Union with the support of the German Government Development Cooperation (GIZ) and in collaboration with the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) and FEMWISE, the gathering brought together key actors from the Government of Malawi, civil society, political parties, development partners, the media, aspiring women candidates, and grassroots organisations committed to promoting women's leadership and participation in democratic processes.

The conference provided a vital platform for addressing the persistent legal, institutional, economic, and cultural barriers that continue to hinder women's full engagement in political leadership. Participants engaged in a constructive dialogue that examined the root causes of gender exclusion in Malawi's political landscape, while identifying practical opportunities, normative frameworks, and collective strategies to advance inclusive governance--especially in preparation for the upcoming general elections scheduled for 16 September 2025.

Although women's representation in Parliament has increased from 16.7 percent in 2014 to 23 percent in 2020, and women currently hold only 14.5 percent of seats in local councils, these figures remain below the regional and global aspiration of 50:50 gender parity. This level of underrepresentation underscores the importance of continued efforts to strengthen legal and policy frameworks that promote gender equality in political participation.

Conference participants called on the Parliament and Government of Malawi to consider introducing mandatory gender quotas through amendments to the electoral laws, to enact a gender-responsive public campaign financing framework, and to explore the possibility of transitioning from a first-past-the-post system towards a more inclusive electoral model, in line with the recommendations of the 2017 Special Law Commission on Electoral Reform.

The African Union was encouraged to support Malawi's domestication of the 2024 Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (CEWAG), to scale up digital literacy and mentorship programmes for women candidates, and to enhance regional gender monitoring mechanisms that advance parity in electoral processes. Political parties were invited to review and reform internal nomination processes, adopt voluntary gender quotas, promote transparency in candidate selection, uphold codes of conduct that address Violence Against Women in Politics (VAWP), and invest in both financial and leadership development support for female aspirants.

Electoral stakeholders, including the Malawi Electoral Commission, the police, and the judiciary, were reminded of their important role in responding promptly and effectively to electoral violence, including cyberbullying, and in safeguarding women's participation throughout the electoral cycle. The media was encouraged to contribute to a more gender-responsive political environment by amplifying women's voices, challenging stereotypes, countering disinformation, and ensuring fair and equal access to airtime for women candidates. Women themselves were encouraged to prepare early, strengthen cross-party collaboration, enhance digital and communication skills, and actively shape inclusive narratives in political spaces.

The conference concluded with a renewed and shared commitment to addressing the structural and cultural barriers that continue to impede women's political leadership. Participants expressed optimism that the 2025 elections will serve as a milestone in Malawi's journey towards inclusive and representative democracy.

Having listened attentively to the concerns and proposals raised by women in politics, the leadership and technical team of the African Union Mission will remain in Malawi until 16 May 2025 to continue engaging with key electoral stakeholders. During this time, they will facilitate high-level policy discussions with electoral actors aimed at fostering an enabling environment for women to stand as candidates and to participate meaningfully in the 2025 elections.

For more information:

Ms. Karine Kakasi Siaba, Acting Coordinator, Election Unit, Governance and Conflict Prevention Directorate, Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department, African Union Commission. Email: kakasik@africa-union.org