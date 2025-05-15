Central Africa: Tragic Road Accident Claims the Lives of Two Monusco Personnel in North Kivu

14 May 2025
United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo (Kinshasa)
press release

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) deeply regrets to announce the loss of two of its personnel following a serious road accident that occurred on 13 May 2025.

The accident took place approximately 13 kilometers south of Kitchanga, in North Kivu Province, as a MONUSCO logistics convoy was en route from Munigi to the Permanent Operating Base (POB) in Kitchanga. One of the Mission's vehicles veered off the road and overturned after sliding into a ravine.

Read the original article on Monusco.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.