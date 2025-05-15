Central Africa: Tragic Road Accident Claims the Lives of Two Monusco Personnel in North Kivu

press release

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) deeply regrets to announce the loss of two of its personnel following a serious road accident that occurred on 13 May 2025.

The accident took place approximately 13 kilometers south of Kitchanga, in North Kivu Province, as a MONUSCO logistics convoy was en route from Munigi to the Permanent Operating Base (POB) in Kitchanga. One of the Mission's vehicles veered off the road and overturned after sliding into a ravine.