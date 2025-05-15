Nigeria: Kano Flags Off 2025 Hajj Airlift, Assures Pilgrims of Support

14 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Salim Umar Ibrahim,

The Kano State government, on Wednesday, flagged off the airlift of its first batch of pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj exercise to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a strong assurance of full logistical and welfare support throughout the spiritual journey.

The flag-off ceremony, which held at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, was presided over by the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, who represented Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor reiterated the commitment of the state government to ensuring a smooth, safe, and spiritually fulfilling Hajj experience for all intending pilgrims from Kano.

"Our administration has made all necessary preparations to guarantee the comfort and welfare of our pilgrims -- from their accommodation and feeding in the Holy Land to transportation and other essential services," he stated.

Comrade Gwarzo called on the pilgrims to conduct themselves with utmost decorum, reminding them that they were not only representing Kano but Nigeria at large.

He urged them to be disciplined, patient, and respectful throughout the sacred journey.

"May Almighty Allah accept your prayers and acts of worship, and may He grant you a safe and successful Hajj," the Deputy Governor prayed.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries including the 16th Emir of Kano, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, members of the State Executive Council, local government chairpersons, and top officials from the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

This year's Hajj operation, according to government officials, reflects the Yusuf administration's continued dedication to the well-being of Kano pilgrims, aligning its planning and execution with international standards and best practices in Hajj administration.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.