Nigeria: Kano Flags Off 2025 Hajj Airlift, Assures Pilgrims of Support

The Kano State government, on Wednesday, flagged off the airlift of its first batch of pilgrims for the 2025 Hajj exercise to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a strong assurance of full logistical and welfare support throughout the spiritual journey.

The flag-off ceremony, which held at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, was presided over by the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, who represented Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor reiterated the commitment of the state government to ensuring a smooth, safe, and spiritually fulfilling Hajj experience for all intending pilgrims from Kano.

"Our administration has made all necessary preparations to guarantee the comfort and welfare of our pilgrims -- from their accommodation and feeding in the Holy Land to transportation and other essential services," he stated.

Comrade Gwarzo called on the pilgrims to conduct themselves with utmost decorum, reminding them that they were not only representing Kano but Nigeria at large.

He urged them to be disciplined, patient, and respectful throughout the sacred journey.

"May Almighty Allah accept your prayers and acts of worship, and may He grant you a safe and successful Hajj," the Deputy Governor prayed.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries including the 16th Emir of Kano, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi II, members of the State Executive Council, local government chairpersons, and top officials from the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

This year's Hajj operation, according to government officials, reflects the Yusuf administration's continued dedication to the well-being of Kano pilgrims, aligning its planning and execution with international standards and best practices in Hajj administration.