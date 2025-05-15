Algeria: President Tebboune's Visit to Slovenia - Convergence of Views, Enhanced Bilateral Cooperation

Algiers — The second day of the state visit by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, to the Republic of Slovenia, featured the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in various sectors, as well as a convergence of views between the two friendly countries on numerous issues of common interest.

In this regard, President Tebboune noted in a joint statement with his Slovenian counterpart, Natasa Pirc Musar, that there is "a total convergence" between the two countries on all issues.

He further expressed "Algeria's willingness to meet all the gas needs of this friendly country."

He also touched upon the possibility for Slovenia to contribute to Algerian projects, particularly those related to "wastewater treatment and recycling for agriculture and industry reuse," given Slovenia's extensive experience in this field.

President Tebboune also commended "the courageous and sincere stances" of the Republic of Slovenia regarding the Palestinian question," adding that Slovenia was "the first European state to recognize the State of Palestine," hailing this step as "greatly honorable."

Applauding Slovenia's position on the Western Sahara issue, the President of the Republic reiterated his wish to "reach a solution under the auspices of the United Nations that enshrines the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination through the organization of a referendum."

"Ever since our independence, we have made consistent efforts marked by fluidity and understanding through dialogue, avoiding violence, in order to resolve several crises," he added, pointing out that Algeria's foreign policy is "very close to that of the Republic of Slovenia."

She expressed her country's position on the Palestinian question, urging the international community to "ramp up dialogue toward immediate action to halt Israeli aggressions against Gaza."

The President of the Republic of Slovenia also reaffirmed her country's stance on the Western Sahara issue, calling for the "right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination as part of international legality."

In addition, the two presidents co-chaired the opening of the Algerian-Slovenian Business Forum, dedicated to examining ways to enhance economic and trade relations and exploring all available opportunities in this regard.

President Tebboune called on Algerian and Slovenian businessmen to strengthen bilateral economic and trade relations to match the level of understanding between the two countries and their good political relations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In this regard, President Tebboune and Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob signed a Joint Declaration between the two countries and jointly chaired the signing ceremony of several agreements and MoUs.

These covered the establishment of a political consultation mechanism, police cooperation, maritime transport and peaceful space activities.

On this occasion, an MoU was signed between the Algerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CACI) and its Solevinian counterpart, as well as another memorandum signed between the Algerian Council for Economic Renewal (CREA) and the Slovenian Public Agency for Investment and Entrepreneurship, in addition to the signing of a contract for the sale and supply of natural gas between Algeria's Sonatrach and Slovenia's Geoplin.

In a statement following the signing ceremony, the President of the Republic affirmed that "recent developments between the two countries will usher in new developments, especially regarding cooperation in key sectors such as higher education, heavy industries, environment, pharmaceuticals, water, space activities, medicine, AI and others."