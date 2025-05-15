Kenya: Mombasa Becomes First African County to Get Public Buildings Certification

14 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mombasa County has made history as the first sub-national government in Africa to secure a portfolio EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification for public buildings, affirming its leadership in climate action and sustainable urban development.

The certification, awarded by the Kenya Green Building Society (KGBS), covers five key facilities: the Mombasa County Assembly, Office of the Governor, Port Reitz Sub County Hospital (Operating Theatre and Maternity Blocks), and Kongowea Market.

"This certification is a bold declaration of Mombasa's commitment to climate leadership and sustainable service delivery," said Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir.

"We are proud to set a continental benchmark and invite other counties to act with similar ambition."

The buildings met EDGE standards for energy efficiency, water conservation, and reduced embodied carbon, showcasing how green design can enhance both sustainability and service quality.

KGBS hailed the milestone as a "continental first," with CEO Nasra Nanda calling it "a win for Kenya and Africa, demonstrating what visionary sub-national leadership can deliver."

The certification is part of Kenya's broader decarbonization and climate resilience efforts under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Vision 2030.

Speaker of the County Assembly Hon. Aharub Khatri and County CECM Emily Achieng emphasized that the initiative reflects a long-term vision to embed sustainability in governance, infrastructure, and climate resilience.

The project was supported by global partners including IFC, Bureau Veritas, and the Intergovernmental Council for Buildings and Climate, with stakeholders describing it as a transformative shift in public infrastructure.

