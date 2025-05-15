Kenya: Linturi Follows Gachagua Out of UDA, Likens It to the Tower of Babel

Nairobi — Former Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has resigned from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), just days after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also quit the party, citing frustration with its failure to fulfill promises to Kenyans.

In a letter addressed to the UDA Secretary-General and copied to the Registrar of Political Parties, Linturi expressed regret that the ruling party had deviated from its founding ideals, accusing it of engaging in over-taxation, corruption, and the abduction of innocent youth.

"I do not wish--nor would I ever wish--that any Kenyan should belong to a party that is repugnant to its philosophy."

A party that tolerates corruption, abduction, and the brutal murder of our young people; overtaxes Kenyans; disrespects women and children; disregards the Constitution and the rule of law; and refuses to listen to the people," Linturi stated.

He said his resignation was driven by patriotism and deep disillusionment with the current political order.

"Political parties are established on firm philosophies that bind voluntary members. Such ideals are meant to be lived and practiced. It was the UDA's philosophy and its commitment to the BETA ideology that convinced me to join and champion its cause," he noted.

The former CS added:"Upon realizing that the party has failed to live up to its philosophy, mandate, mission, values, and objectives, I conclude it no longer has the moral authority to be called a political party. It has become akin to the Biblical Tower of Babel."

Linturi's resignation comes just days after Gachagua's departure from the UDA, following a public fallout with President William Ruto that culminated in Gachagua's impeachment on October 17, 2024.

The two have now aligned with an emerging opposition alliance that includes People's Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, Wiper Party's Kalonzo Musyoka, former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i, and DAP-Kenya's Eugene Wamalwa, among others.