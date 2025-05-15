Ethiopia, China to Strengthen Media, Communication Cooperation

ADDIS ABABA -Ethiopia and China have agreed to enhance collaboration in the media and communication sector, aiming to foster technological advancement, professional development, and stronger bilateral ties.

Government Communications Minister Legese Tulu (PhD) and Chinese Television and Radio Minister Cao Shumin discussed and reached an agreement on strengthening cooperation in media and communications.

Briefing journalists yesterday, Government Communication State Minister Tesfahun Gobezay highlighted that the high-level discussionon implementing joint initiatives.

The meeting follows commitments made during the recent Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, where media and communication was identified as one of ten key areas of partnership, he noted.

The two countries have reached consensus on five priority areasin media and communication: content development to reflect bilateral ties, media technology support, capacity building, experience sharing, and professional skill development, he noted.

"China's advanced media technology and institutional experience will greatly assist Ethiopia's growing broadcasting and digital media sectors," Tesfahun emphasized, adding, China has pledged to provide training for Ethiopian media professionals as part of its technical support.

Both parties reiterated their commitment to fully implement the agreements and foster long-term cooperation. The initiative is expected to boost Ethiopia's media capacity while enhancing mutual understanding between the two nations through strengthened media ties, he noted.

The dialogue is a significant step in translating diplomatic commitments into actionable media development programs as pledged by leaders, he added.

BY YESUF ENDRIS

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 15 MAY 2025