Ethiopia's Steadfast SDGs Pursuit Draws Int'l Acclaim - WFP

15 May 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA -- Ethiopia's unwavering commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in the fight against poverty and hunger, has earned high praise from the international community.

World Food Programme (WFP) Ethiopia Country Director Zlatan Milisic lauded the country's significant progress toward the 2030 Agenda in an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald.

Zlatan commended Ethiopia's proactive approach in conducting the Voluntary National Review (VNR), which enables the nation to assess its performance across multiple SDG targets with technical backing from various UN agencies.

"It is very encouraging to see Ethiopia taking stock of its achievements, demonstrating strong dedication to sustainable development," he said.

While Zero Hunger (SDG 2) remains central to WFP's mission, Zlatan stressed that efforts to reduce poverty are equally vital. "By supporting smallholder farmers to increase productivity and income, promoting financial inclusion, and enhancing service delivery systems, we directly contribute to Ethiopia's poverty alleviation goals," he noted.

Zlatan highlighted WFP's integrated approach, which includes capacity-building initiatives at both governmental and community levels. Through collaboration with partners such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), WFP is equipping rural communities with agricultural expertise, drought-resilient infrastructure, and improved access to water and irrigation.

"We are particularly proud of our engineering teams who build climate-resilient agricultural infrastructure, improve water access, and help strengthen food security," he added.

Reaffirming WFP's enduring partnership, Zlatan expressed optimism about Ethiopia's continued progress, applauding the strides already made and voicing confidence in even greater achievements ahead.

