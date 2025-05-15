Zimbabwe: Belarus' Lukashenko Says Ready to Rescue Zimbabwe's Hospitals

15 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Darlington Gatsi

BELARUS' President Aleksandr Lukashenko has pledged to revamp Zimbabwe's ailing healthcare system, which has been deteriorating due to underfunding by the government.

Zimbabwe's healthcare system has been under scrutiny, with major hospitals failing to cater to sick patients owing to a shortage of basic medical supplies.

Lukashenko, who is hosting President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said his country would assist Zimbabwe by supplying medicines and equipment.

"We are ready to assist Zimbabwe in creating a comprehensive healthcare system, supplying medicines and specialised equipment to address the issue of healthcare accessibility for children, women, and the entire population of Zimbabwe.

"You have studied our healthcare system. As far as I know, you liked it, and you are ready to build it in Zimbabwe with our help. We are willing to assist you in this," said Lukashenko, as quoted by Belarus state media.

Zimbabwe's healthcare system is likely to collapse further following a halt in funding from the United States of America, which had assisted in providing medicines to vulnerable communities.

Despite the government downplaying the current state of hospitals, health institutions are in dire straits, with patients required to bring their own essential supplies.

Wednesday, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lukashenko's government to refurbish Parirenyatwa Hospital.

However, critic Hopewell Chin'ono is sceptical about the agreement, raising concerns over its lack of transparency.

"There is nothing he will bring from Belarus that you cannot find in South Africa, China, or Europe, where the goods are actually cheaper than in Belarus. The only difference is that it is harder to steal as much as he wants from those other countries!

"We await the details of the prices of the medical goods that will be procured--we will find out soon!" said Chin'ono in a social media post.

