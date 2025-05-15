Zimbabwe: Ex-ZIPRA Combatants Camp in Chinhoyi, Demanding Seized Properties Shared Among Zanu-PF Bigwigs - Say VP Mohadi Backing Them

FORMER Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) combatants, widows and children of fallen fighters have so far spent three cold winter nights camped on a piece of land in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West, in protest over the government's failure to facilitate the reclamation of their properties.

The land, on which a new suburb named Pearview has been established by a private land developer, reportedly belongs to Nitram Holdings, a company established by former ZIPRA fighters after independence in 1980.

Nitram is a holding company formed by the ex-freedom fighters from their demobilisation payments. The veterans contributed $50 each from their demobilisation pay-outs after independence and purchased 52 properties, which include farms, hotels and buildings.

In a bid to reclaim the property allegedly seized by Zanu PF bigwigs and their cronies during the height of the Gukurahundi atrocities in the 1980s, the ex-ZIPRA combatants, led by Moffat "Commander" Karomo, have set up camp at a site opposite Mzari Extension, near Machamire area, in Chinhoyi.

The group numbering nearly 50, comprises former liberation struggle veterans, widows and children of those who died before and after independence.

The "protestors" say they will stay put for as long as it takes for whoever forcibly grabbed the property, and many others dotted across the town and countrywide, to hand over the properties to them.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com in Chinhoyi this Wednesday, Karomo claimed their actions, as staged recently at Glen Forest where another of Nitram properties lies, had the blessings of Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

"We are here with the blessings of VP Mohadi, and we are here to take back what was illegally taken away from ZIPRA combatants, widows and their children who are wallowing in abject poverty," said Karomo.

He claimed President Emmerson Mnangagwa had tasked the veterans to identify their properties across the country so he could facilitate their repossession.

In Chinhoyi, Karomo claims that besides owning the vast land on which Pearview medium-density suburb was sited, Nitram is the legitimate owner of Old Chinhoyi Hotel and Caves Hotel, currently under the management of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks).

Karomo said it has taken far too long since Mnangagwa promised to facilitate the return of Nitram Holdings' stolen properties.

"Mnangagwa must show his sincerity now. Since he instructed us to identify our properties, we are doing exactly that, that's why we are here in Chinhoyi today on one of our properties. We are not here to fight anyone, but those who took what doesn't belong to them are the ones out to fight us.

"It's been 45 years of being taken for a ride. We are not politicking nor engaging in factional politics. We are all Zanu PF, but we want to hear from President Mnangagwa what he has to say, now that we have identified our properties," Karomo told NewZimbabwe.com.

A widow of a former ZIPRA combatant, Cecilia Moyo, said her late husband had confided in her of the vast wealth ex-guerilla fighters had accumulated courtesy of investment in Nitram Holdings.

She demanded the legacy of her children and grandchildren, which Nitram Holdings amassed under the stewardship of late Vice President Joshua Nkomo.

"We are suffering from hypertension and other chronic diseases because of this matter. We are being victimised on the small plots where we were settled, yet we have all this wealth. We are suffering while some crooked people are enjoying our children's inheritance," said Moyo.

In respect of the Chinhoyi land where the group is camped, Moyo claimed an Indian descendant only identified as Khan, now late, who was linked to late VP Nkomo, had knowledge of its ownership as well as the inventory of other Nitram Holdings properties in Mashonaland West.

Moyo says the late Khan's son has to answer for his father on how he transferred the disputed land to its current purported owner.

Farai Madzvanya, a representative of children of war veterans, appealed to Mnangagwa to facilitate the expeditious return of the properties, an inheritance bequeathed to them by their now deceased fathers, who themselves never benefited from it.

Government, which seized Nitram Holdings' properties following the alleged discovery of arms caches at some farms in Midlands and Bulawayo provinces, is accused of dragging its feet in proceedings to return the properties to ex-ZIPRA fighters, widows and their children.

The Nitram Holdings board is on record accusing some unnamed influential government officials of scuttling efforts to repossess their properties.