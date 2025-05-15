Nigeria: Govt to Launch 10,000 Housing Units for Renewed Hope Medic City

The federal government is set to launch 10,000 units of the Renewed Hope Medic City mass housing initiative for health workers across the country to improve sustainability and welfare in the healthcare sector.

This was announced at a stakeholders' interactive engagement held in Abuja with the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) and professional associations/unions in the health sector. The event was organised by the Renewed Hope Housing Initiative for Medical and Healthcare Workers.

In his remarks, the initiative's chairman, Dr Aliyu Oroji Wammako, stated that the project is part of the federal government's Renewed Hope Housing Agenda--championed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and driven by the minister of housing and urban development, Alhaji Ahmed Dangiwa, and coordinating minister of health, Ali Pate.

He said the programme seeks to address the critical challenge of the mass migration of Nigerian medical professionals, widely known as the Japa syndrome.

Wammako emphasised that Nigeria's healthcare sector is currently at a crossroads.

"Over the years, we have witnessed an alarming exodus of doctors, nurses, and other healthcare personnel seeking better opportunities abroad. This brain drain continues to weaken our healthcare system and deprive the nation of vital expertise needed to build a healthier and more resilient future," he said.

He identified poor access to affordable housing, challenging working conditions, and a lack of professional growth opportunities as key drivers of the exodus--issues that require urgent and decisive intervention.

"Today, we stand on the threshold of meaningful change," Wammako said. "The Renewed Hope Housing Agenda, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, REDAN, and private sector stakeholders, is a bold step toward reversing the Japa syndrome."

He explained that the initiative aims to deliver affordable, high-quality housing to healthcare workers nationwide, fostering stability and encouraging professionals to continue serving within Nigeria.

"This is not just a housing project; it is a national commitment to honouring those who dedicate their lives to the wellbeing of others," he added.

Wammako noted that the initiative's success hinges on robust collaboration among stakeholders. He said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is working closely with REDAN for its real estate development expertise, and with the Ministry of Health, whose insights into the needs of healthcare workers are crucial.

"Together, we are identifying strategic locations, designing cost-effective housing solutions, and streamlining financing options to make home ownership a reality for our medical professionals. This partnership exemplifies the strength of public-private cooperation in solving national challenges," he stated.

Looking ahead, Wammako expressed hope for a Nigeria where doctors, nurses, and other health workers feel recognised, supported, and empowered through access to affordable housing and a conducive living environment.

"This initiative reflects President Tinubu's vision of Renewed Hope--a vision where every citizen, regardless of profession, has the opportunity to thrive," he said.

He urged all stakeholders to embrace the shared mission and work together to ensure Nigeria's healthcare heroes have a place to call home, strengthening their commitment to the nation.

"In conclusion, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to REDAN, the Federal Medical and Health Care Workers Association, and all partnering bodies for your unwavering commitment to this cause. Together, we can curb the Japa syndrome and pave the way for Nigeria's brighter, healthier future," Wammako said.