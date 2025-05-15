Zimbabwe: Zim Diaspora Property Showcase to Return to Birmingham As Diaspora Investment Surges

The Zim Diaspora Property Showcase is set to return to the United Kingdom this July, following the resounding success of its previous editions in Birmingham and Dallas, Texas.

Organisers have confirmed the 2025 event will take place on 11-12 July at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole.

The event, now in its second UK edition seeks to build stronger investment bridges between Zimbabweans living abroad and the country's fast-growing real estate market.

Led by Seeff Zimbabwe and organised by Tafadzwa Chinembiri of Odyssey Worldwide Events & Consultancy, the showcase has become a key platform for connecting the diaspora with credible property developers, legal experts and financial advisors operating in Zimbabwe.

"After the overwhelming success of our inaugural event in 2024, we are happy to be coming back in 2025 with a much bigger and better event. The positive and productive engagement we had last year has allowed us to return with more investment opportunities and engagements based on your feedback and suggestions." said Patience Patongamwoyo, Managing Director of Seeff Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean real estate market is experiencing a boom, with Harare property prices rising by 36.8% in 2024 and land values increasing by 15%. According to Patongamwoyo, diaspora investors now account for over 43% of property inquiries.

"We have realised that the diaspora has a real appetite to invest back home and rebuild, and we are more than happy to walk this journey with you--facilitating this by bringing the real estate industry together as a united effort to deliver the products and services that diasporas need. People always point that Harare is not Zimbabwe, so we are hoping that the thrust is nationwide," she said.

Organisers say this year's event will feature a more diverse mix of exhibitors, expanded speaker sessions, and increased opportunities for one-on-one engagements.

The aim is to foster a secure and transparent environment for property investment in Zimbabwe.

"As the real estate industry continues to thrive in Zimbabwe, so too must our approach in creating a safe environment to invest in and deliver quality products.

"Our goal now is to grow the showcase by reaching out to diaspora hotspots and continuing to rebuild trust in real estate ventures back home. We will achieve this by diversifying our exhibitor pool, offering more relevant speaker sessions, and creating richer one-on-one engagement opportunities. We are looking forward to returning this July with a platform designed specifically for the diaspora--and we expect this second edition to be a resounding success," added Patongamwoyo

For the event planner, the showcase is more than just an investment forum.

"As the lead planner for the Zim Diaspora Property Showcase 2025, I am incredibly proud and excited to bring this important event back to the West Midlands. This event is more than an exhibition--it's a strategic gathering of minds, culture, and opportunity," said Tafadzwa Chinembiri, Director of Odyssey Worldwide Events & Consultancy.

The two-day programme will include a free-entry exhibition, a high-level investment conference, and access to top Zimbabwean developers and professionals.

Last year's conference was a sell-out, and organisers are advising early reservation for those planning to attend.

Exhibitor and partnership slots are still open, offering businesses a chance to engage with a motivated and investment-ready diaspora audience.

The event comes at a time when trust-building in the Zimbabwean real estate sector remains a top priority, with organisers pledging to maintain transparency and consistency.

The Birmingham edition is expected to draw hundreds of Zimbabweans from across the UK and beyond, many of whom are looking for secure, long-term opportunities to contribute to the country's rebuilding efforts--starting with real estate.