Nigeria: Egbin Power Hosts National Data Park, Compute Infrastructure

Egbin Power has been identified as the ideal location to host the nation's first National Data Park and Compute Infrastructure.

The minister for Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, made this announcement during his visit to the power Plant, where he was received by group managing director, Sahara Power Group, Dr. Kola Adesina (MFR) and the CEO of Egbin Power, Mokhtar Bounour, among others.

The groundbreaking initiative, spearheaded by the federal government, aims to harness the power of reliable energy and cutting-edge technology to drive Nigeria's digital economy forward. The collaboration between Egbin Power and the FG underscores a shared vision to enhance the nation's technological capabilities and foster innovation in the digital sector.

Dr. Tijani was given an overview of the plant and later accompanied by the management team on a tour of the facility. During the discussion, the Minister expressed confidence that Egbin Power has the right environment to host the Data Park, enabling the GenCo to play a crucial role in powering the digital economy.

He stated that, "Without a digital economy, the growth we seek cannot be realised. Everything we need to truly power the digital economy exists here in Egbin Power--not only in terms of energy and water, but also in the excellence of the team that runs this facility. That is what is required to fuel the digital economy."

The minister highlighted the global advancement in artificial intelligence, emphasising the need for Africa to catch up with this momentum. He stressed the importance of finding innovative ways to participate in this digital phenomenon. He further noted that Nigeria's digital economy significantly contributes to the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), emphasizing that an efficient data centre is vital for harnessing the capabilities of AI and data processing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Energy Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Commenting on the strategic collaboration, Dr. Adesina said: "There is a nexus between the digital economy and power. Reliable power enhances the functionality of the digital economy, whether in terms of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), data utilization, and more."

Egbin Power's CEO, Mokhtar Bounour, reiterated the plant's dedication to consistent power generation for the national grid in spite of the challenges inherent in the power sector.

"We are open to collaborations that will drive Nigeria's growth and success. We will continue to push boundaries to deliver reliable power to the nation, facilitating socio-economic progress and ensuring our communities and stakeholders thrive," Bounour stated.

The minister also toured the Bright Gyimah Innovation Centre, located within Powerfields Schools, owned by Egbin Power. The Innovation Centre serves as a facility for students to acquire skills in Information Technology (IT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and to explore their creativity in arts, music, and culinary/hospitality fields.