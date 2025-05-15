Nigeria: Recruitment Process Ongoing, Not Yet Concluded, Customs Tells Applicants

15 May 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Yusuf Babalola

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has given an update on the ongoing 2025 recruitment process.

Recall that in December 2025, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) called for applications for positions in the Superintendent, Inspector, and Customs Assistant cadres as part of the Service's plan to recruit 3,927 officers in 2025.

The application process opened on 27 December 2024 and closed on 2nd January 2025.

However, replying to an applicant on its official Facebook page, the service said the recruitment process is ongoing and hasn't been concluded yet.

The service, however, urged applicants not to remain hopeful and be patient.

"Mijin Black Aljana, we sincerely apologise for the delay in the ongoing recruitment process. Contrary to circulating assumptions, the recruitment has not yet been concluded and is still in progress.

We kindly urge all applicants to remain patient and not lose hope. For accurate and timely updates, please stay connected to our official social media platforms.

Thank you for your understanding and continued interest."

