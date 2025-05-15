Uganda: Why David Calvin Echodu Has Launched Bid to Uproot Mukula From the East

When Calvin David Echodu steps into a room, he carries with him an air of assured calm and understated resolve. Tall, dark-skinned, and immaculately dressed--with a Uganda flag-striped tie and a pocket square in the NRM's signature yellow--Echodu's appearance is at once both formal and symbolic. It's not just a look; it's a statement of political allegiance and, of purpose. But behind the polished exterior is a man whose journey into Uganda's political arena has been neither hurried nor conventional.

Born and raised in Soroti and with extensive exposure to the world through employment and business Echodu blends the sensibilities of urban polish with the urgency of rural transformation. He is the Founder and former Executive Director of Pilgrim Uganda, a multifaceted non-profit organization that has taken on some of the country's toughest development challenges--from trauma counseling and resettlement of displaced persons to malaria eradication, community health, and education in neglected areas.

"I believe God called me to help the less fortunate," he said, "especially in poverty eradication and basic social services like health and education. I act on this mission all day, every day."

It was this humanitarian commitment--not any political ambition--that first made his name in Teso.

In 2007, when floods ravaged the region, Echodu's organization delivered aid swiftly, ahead of government response. His efforts earned the attention of the President, who later joined a fundraising walk to support the cause. But long before national leaders arrived, Echodu had already gained the trust of local people--by showing up and getting things done.

Although some view him as a newcomer to electoral politics, he disagrees.

Echodu traces his political journey to 2001 when he became a member of the National Resistance Movement. "I've actively invested in NRM party efforts in the East structurally and operationally since 2006," he said. "Besides, being new or not should not be a problem. The party needs cadres who bring new energy and grassroots connections in support of our president, our party members and the country at large," he adds.

Now 52, Echodu is offering himself for the position of NRM National Vice Chairman for Eastern Uganda--a seat held for fifteen years by Captain Mike Mukula. He insists his bid is not driven by personal ambition but by necessity.

"This is not ambition for self," he explained, "but a call to energize and re-ignite the party base with real action." He has framed his campaign with a simple but potent slogan: Bringing New Energy to the Party.

What sets him apart from others is not flamboyance, but quiet consistency. From founding Soroti Municipal Secondary School--where he ensured half the students studied on bursary--to setting up savings groups that revived village economies, Echodu has worked behind the scenes to strengthen the region.

"My leadership style is grassroots-centered and transparent," he said. "I am a good listener and I have a strong track record of delivering on promises," he says.

He believes that while the NRM still commands grassroots trust, some of its leaders have failed to stay grounded, creating a vacuum that has allowed new populist forces like NUP to gain ground. "The Eastern party base deserves a dedicated leader who will effectively use this position to reflect grassroots interests and shape national strategy," he said. "We must rebuild our connection to the people. This is part of my mission."

The man who plays golf for its lessons in patience and focus is also a family man and Christian who often retreats into nature to reflect. "Looking at the stars reminds me how vast our potential is if we only stop to look up," he once mused. His politics, much like his lifestyle, is steeped in vision but anchored in everyday realities. His emphasis on ideological grounding--often referencing the NRM's founding values--is coupled with a belief that leadership must adapt to modern challenges. "It is more useful to be focused on relevance and productivity than longevity," he says.

As he tours Eastern Uganda consulting voters, his agenda remains clear: "Continuous revitalization of party structures. Real engagement with the grassroots--especially youth, women, and special interest groups. Visibility, accountability, and inclusive leadership."

Critics may find him too quiet or too deliberate in a political field often fuelled by spectacle, but Echodu sees his humility as strength. "Once the top regional party leadership becomes disconnected from the people, even our lower-level structures get affected. This is a betrayal of the trust the president has been tirelessly building amongst the grassroots communities," he said.

Echodu is not just pledging to bring new energy to the NRM in the East -- he is embodying what that energy could look like. Thoughtful. Transparent. Grounded in service and unafraid to lead differently. "I am not here for titles. I am here to listen, to work, to serve, and to build," he said. "If you want real change and real energy, support Calvin Echodu."

As the party heads into internal elections, the outcome will say much not only about who is elected but about what kind of leadership the NRM is willing to embrace. Calvin Echodu stands ready--not to break with the party's past, but to reconnect it with its grassroots future. A man in a yellow tie, yes--but also a man with hands on the ground and his eyes on the stars.