Nigeria: Court Case Stalls Reps Hearing On Takeover of Benue, Zamfara Assemblies

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has adjourned the hearing to 28 May in a petition seeking that the National Assembly take over Benue and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly.

The Chairman of the committee, Bitrus Laori (PDP-Adamawa), gave the ruling at the resumption of hearing on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the adjournment became necessary as the committee had been served court documents, notifying it that the matter is currently in court.

Mr Laori said that the details are Suit No. FHC/MKD/CS/146/2025) filed on 5 May at the Federal High Court, Makurdi Division, and had been adjourned to 19 May.

The chairman also said that the leadership of the Benue State House of Assembly had also written a letter to the Senate and House of Representatives Benue caucuses seeking an interaction over the matter.

"In view of the court processes and the request of the Benue State House of Assembly leadership seeking to dialogue with Senate and House of Representatives caucuses, the decision to continue sitting on the petition or not will be determined on the next adjourned date, May 28," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in Benue, the House of Assembly suspended 13 lawmakers for three months over their alleged opposition to the removal of the Chief Judge, Maurice Ikpambese.

The judge was accused of gross misconduct and corruption, sparking controversy and division within the assembly .

While in Zamfara, the political crisis deepened in February 2024 when the Assembly suspended ten lawmakers.

Of the 10 suspended lawmakers for allegedly convening an illegal plenary session, four are from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and six from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

NAN also reports that the situation in Zamfara has since escalated into a leadership tussle, with two lawmakers, Bilyaminu Moriki and Bashar Gummi, both laying claim to the speakership.

The Gummi-led faction reportedly held a parallel sitting during which they purportedly impeached Mr Moriki.

In response, the Moriki-led Assembly suspended 10 members aligned with Mr Gummi, labeling the impeachment as invalid and accusing the group of conducting an illegal session.

These crises form the basis of the petitions currently before the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions.

NAN observed that the governors and speakers of both State Houses of Assembly, who were against the petitions, were invited last week but did not appear.

However, the petitioners, the Guardian of Democracy and Rule of Law represented by a lawyer, Emmanuel Onwudiwe, as well as the suspended members of Benue and Zamfara State Houses of Assembly were present.