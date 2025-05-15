Kenya: KUSCCO Audit Reveals Billions Lost in Mismanagement, Report Tabled in Parliament

15 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Ministry of Cooperatives and MSME Development has submitted a forensic audit report to Parliament, uncovering widespread financial mismanagement at the Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Co-operatives (KUSCCO) involving billions in irregular loans and undisclosed deposits.

The report, which follows a forensic audit commissioned in October 2023, places KUSCCO's loan portfolio at Sh6.47 billion, with Sh3.37 billion from the Central Finance Fund, Sh2.9 billion under Koscco Housing Rural, and Sh191.7 million via KUSASA.

Of note, senior staff and board members received questionable loans, including Sh27.9 million to George Ototo, Sh9.3 million to George Owing, and Sh4.5 million to Kenneth Kimaiyo.

Directors named in the report include George Majutu, Wilfred Aima, Alfred Mlolwa, David Moya, David Ogega, Andrew Orwach, and Benard Ngunjiri. PwC, which is reconstructing KUSCCO's loan book, noted that final figures could vary.

The Ministry also confirmed that members' fixed deposits were not fully remitted, with both principal and interest still pending.

Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya said that the report has been handed to investigative agencies and that prosecutions are underway. Several former executives, including the Group Managing Director and Finance Manager, have already been arraigned.

In response, the Ministry disbanded the entire KUSCCO board in December 2023 and appointed an interim one for 90 days. It also sent four senior staff, including the CEO, on compulsory leave pending further probe.

The audit revealed systemic issues, including falsified financial statements, fund diversion, and non-viable investments that masked KUSCCO's insolvency. Despite this, the union had received clean audit opinions for years, casting doubt on past oversight.

"This was a deliberate effort to conceal financial rot," the Ministry reported. Investigations and prosecutions are ongoing.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.