Mauritius: Stakeholders Gather to Validate Blueprint On Micro-Credentials in Higher Education

Several stakeholders from academia and government came together at a workshop organised, today, by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), at the Caudan Arts Centre in Port Louis, to validate the Blueprint for Micro-Credentials in Higher Education, a comprehensive framework designed to standardise and expand the use of micro-credentials in higher education in Mauritius.

The Blueprint for Micro-Credentials in Higher Education, developed over the last two years by the HEC through consultations with key players and experts, focuses on the certification, recognition, and accreditation of micro-credentials. It aligns micro-credentials with the National Qualification Framework (NQF) Levels in higher education. The document offers an effective system for awarding shorter and skill-focused learning modules as proof of specific expertise with a view to bridge the mismatch between the supply of graduates from traditional degree programmes and the evolving demands of industries.

The opening ceremony of the workshop was attended by the Minister of Tertiary Education, Science and Research, Dr Kaviraj Sharma Sukon; the Commissioner of the HEC, Prof. (Dr) Mrs Romeela Mohee; and other personalities, in the presence of representatives from universities and government agencies, and experts of micro-credentialing.

In his address, the Minister of Tertiary Education affirmed that the way forward was to adopt micro-credentials as a means to make graduates job-ready in a shorter time frame, and to transform the current higher education model to better align with the demands of the modern workforce. He stressed that the introduction of a framework on micro-credentials represented a new journey for higher education and required the right conditions for success, particularly in integrating these credentials effectively into academic curricula.

The necessity for closer collaboration between educational institutions and industries was also underlined by Dr Sukon. He pointed out that in order to address the growing mismatch between the supply of graduates and the demands of the job market, it was essential to involve industry partners early in the curriculum development process. "This is a golden opportunity to rope in the industries to work with universities and help shape the micro-credentials to meet the skills needed," he said.

The Minister furthermore elaborated on the importance of empowering both students and industry professionals to ensure the success of this new model. He spoke on the ways students must be prepared to learn how to learn while ensuring that industry professionals who would deliver training were empowered with the right tools and knowledge to teach effectively.

Looking to the future, the Minister was of the view that the traditional university model could evolve into what he termed as a 'hypermarket model' where students could choose from a wide range of learning modules to create their own qualifications. Dr Sukon consequently appealed to all stakeholders to work collaboratively towards a higher education system that would respond to the needs of both students and the labour market.