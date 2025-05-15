Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Undertakes State Visits to Botswana, Zambia

15 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will be visiting Botswana and Zambia this week.

This will be her second and third state visits after becoming president on 21 March.

Nandi-Ndaitwah last week took her first visit to Angola.

"From Botswana, president Nandi-Ndaitwah will proceed to Lusaka, Zambia, for a one-day working visit, scheduled for 16 May," reads a presidency notice.

During her visit to Botswana and Zambia, Nandi-Ndaitwah is expected to discuss strengthening the biletral relationship between Namibia, Botswana and Zambia.

Other focus areas will be centred around trade.

Botswana and Zambia have both enjoy historical relationships since their liberation struggles.

The two landlocked countries rely on Namibia's Walvis Bay harbour to transport goods in and out of their countries.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.