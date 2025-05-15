Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Undertakes State Visits to Botswana, Zambia

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah will be visiting Botswana and Zambia this week.

This will be her second and third state visits after becoming president on 21 March.

Nandi-Ndaitwah last week took her first visit to Angola.

"From Botswana, president Nandi-Ndaitwah will proceed to Lusaka, Zambia, for a one-day working visit, scheduled for 16 May," reads a presidency notice.

During her visit to Botswana and Zambia, Nandi-Ndaitwah is expected to discuss strengthening the biletral relationship between Namibia, Botswana and Zambia.

Other focus areas will be centred around trade.

Botswana and Zambia have both enjoy historical relationships since their liberation struggles.

The two landlocked countries rely on Namibia's Walvis Bay harbour to transport goods in and out of their countries.